Playing his song: Urquidy 1st Mexican with 2 Series wins

HOUSTON (AP) — José Urquidy went to the Houston Astros before Wednesday's World...

WXIA 11 Alive

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife?

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
José Urquidy
WATCH: Former WWE US Champion Makes AEW Debut

Welcome to your new home. There have been several roster changes for WWE over the last year and a half, with several long time wrestlers moving on from the company. That can make for some interesting moments for other rosters, as you do not know where some of these wrestlers are going to wind up. It can be quite the moment when you see them show up elsewhere, and now another former WWE star has made a big appearance.
Atlanta Braves Win NLCS, Going to World Series: 1st Pennant Since 1999

In a 4 – 2 win Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves won the 2021 National League Championship Series. The Braves will go on to play in the first game of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, October 26 at 8:09 p.m. ET.
New Joc Pederson tweet is something Braves fans will love

For the Atlanta Braves, they've simply got to be on top of the world right now. After winning the World Series on Tuesday night, the club's first since 1995, the parties surely haven't stopped. The players deserve this moment. The list includes Joc Pederson, who posted quite the photo of...
3 Record-Breaking Facts About Astros' Jose Urquidy's World Series Success

Jose Urquidy made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2019, pitching only 46 innings before starting in Game 4 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals. He became a mainstay in the Astros rotation in the 2021 regular season and has shined under the spotlight throughout his career. He has been a valuable part of Houston’s rotation including phenomenal performances in the World Series. — As a rookie, Urquidy threw five shutout innings in World Series Game 4, earning the win to help tie up a series that ended up going the distance. He has made both league and Astros World Series history with his outstanding play on the big stage against the Nationals and Atlanta Braves, proving to be one of the best young pitchers on the Houston Astros.
Fans share Braves World Series win with legend Hank Aaron by decorating his gravesite

ATLANTA — Braves fans made sure a team legend was included in the celebrations after Atlanta crushed the Houston Astros in Game 6 to take home the World Series title. People lined the Baseball Hall of Famer's grave site at South View Cemetery with flowers. Braves accessories were also scattered around the sacred site with fans leaving paraphernalia like hats and baseballs including one with the words "#44 forever" written between the stitching.
The Astros are here to play the villains in the World Series. They are also here to win

The Houston Astros have been at their best this postseason when they’re down to their final out of an inning. You can feel it if you watched the games, the way their wins felt like comebacks even when they led the whole night. And the numbers back that up: With a flair for the dramatic or a never-say-die mentality, they’ve collectively batted .341/.399/.619 with nine home runs and 44 RBIs in 126 at-bats with two outs.
World Series Game 2 Live Updates: Atlanta Breaks Urquidy's Rhythm

Atlanta got a run closer, but couldn’t do more damage. Leading off, Travis d’Arnaud ended Jose Urquidy’s string of seven straight outs with a single to center. Dansby Swanson struck out, and Eddie Rosario grounded out to short, but d’Arnaud advanced to second on a wild pitch and then to third on the grounder. Freddie Freeman came through with an opposite-field single that sent d’Arnaud home.
Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
