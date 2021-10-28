CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: A difficult choice for Ward 5

Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

I have followed the debates between former at-large City Councilor Mark Coen and current Ward 5 resident Stacey Brown during this campaign season. While both candidates seem well qualified for...

www.concordmonitor.com

Concord Monitor

Letter: Vote for Mark Coen Ward 5 councilor

City elections are November 2nd. The ward 5 incumbent councilor isn’t running again, after admirably serving many years. Voters in Ward 5 have the unique opportunity to fill that open seat by electing Mark Coen, who previously served 13 years as a councilor-at-large. For quite a while, I’ve watched Concord...
ELECTIONS
Holland Sentinel

Letter: The terrible irony of voters' choice

It's been painful to watch the party of Dwight D. Eisenhower descend to where it is today. President Eisenhower's parting warning was to tell America to beware of the "military industrial complex." Since then, the vast majority of the many trillions of dollars in military spending has been for war...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lima News

Letter: Brownlow a solid choice

As a proud alumnus of Lima Senior who values the education received, I write this endorsement of Cindy Brownlow, who is running for a board of education seat. I have known Cindy for close to 10 years through our involvement as board members for the (former) Cheryl Allen Center. I found Cindy to be a thoughtful, collaborative and an insightful team player who is not fearful to advocate for those she is called to serve.
LIMA, OH
Connecticut Post

Letter: Supports McGee for Shelton Third Ward alderman seat

With Election Day just around the corner, I am both nervous and excited, as I imagine you are. Many in Shelton are hoping to see positive change in our community. Many new candidates are running with the bipartisan Envision Shelton slate, one of whom is Matt McGee. I have worked...
ELECTIONS
Salem News

Ward 2 voters face choice for city councilor

BEVERLY — For the first time in eight years, voters in Ward 2 will have a choice when it comes to their next city councilor. Congress Street resident Kim Peckham is challenging Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand in the Nov. 2 election. It marks the first time Rand has faced an opponent since she was first elected to office in 2013.
BEVERLY, MA
Canton Repository

Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Matt Shaughnessy in Green Ward 4

I urge Green Ward 4 residents to vote to re-elect Matt Shaughnessy as our City Council Representative. I met Matt when he first campaigned for City Council. He was walking our neighborhood, talking with residents. He asked for my opinions and concerns and discussed them with me. This is a politician who listens to his constituents. He has helped with every issue I have raised. He got the city to take another look at flooding problems in our neighborhood.
GREEN, OH
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Cathy McNally: Coffin is the choice for Ward 1

I’m writing to share my reasons for enthusiastically supporting Lemy Coffin for Ward 1 city councilor. As a resident of Ward 1, I learned as much as I could about both candidates before deciding that Lemy Coffin is the most qualified candidate to represent our ward. Lemy has the experience...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Letter: Former councilors back Nash in Ward 3

We are writing to encourage the voters of Ward 3 to cast their ballots for Jim Nash for City Council. We are all former council representatives from Ward 3. We know from personal experience in the same job that Jim has served our ward very well. He listens carefully to all sides of any issue. He works well with others and is readily available to talk about any issue with anyone. He thinks deeply about the issues for both the ward and for the city.
ELECTIONS
Connecticut Post

Letter: Backs McPherson, Carloni in Shelton's Ward 2

The Envision/Democrats, with a handful of their Republican comrades, would like you to believe that things are so badly mismanaged, they have practically nothing positive to say about our attractive flourishing City of Shelton. Do they think low taxes, continued revitalization of downtown started by the Lauretti administration and balanced growth are bad? Do they think prudent fiscal policies and proper oversight need to be repealed?
POLITICS
Daily Hampshire Gazette

John Thorpe: Perry is the choice for Ward 4

On Nov. 2, I plan to vote for Garrick Perry to replace me as Northampton’s Ward 4 city councilor. I have met Garrick on a number of occasions and I am struck by his willingness to listen and understand people in a measured and compassionate manner. He truly appears to be a person of integrity and exactly the type of person who I believe will respond appropriately when dealing with the many issues that come before the City Council.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westlibertyindex.com

Mayoral choices

Two newcomers are challenging incumbent Robert Hartman for the two-year mayoral post in the city of West Liberty in the Nov. 2 election. The Index got a chance to question all three candidates before the candidate forum for the public to meet the trio and learn more about the mayoral candidates on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the West Liberty Community. The forum will also include candidates for the West Liberty city council, which are reported on an inside page in this week’s Index.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Ward III candidate Jono Scott walks the walk

Editor: I’m writing to share my whole-hearted endorsement of Jono Scott for Ward 3. No one in the Ward 3 race has Jono’s record of public service and history of community involvement. Jono was raised in Ward 3 and after college returned here to raise his family. If you’re looking...
AURORA, CO
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Lisa Flynn is the best choice for Marshwood schools

As Nov. 2 approaches, it’s crucial we turn our eyes to our municipal elections. Citizen oversight of local government is the cornerstone of democracy in the United States. Your voice in the local education decision-making process matters, and it starts with school board elections. We entrust the governance of our schools to citizens elected by their communities. The pandemic and social issues have had a significant impact on our schools, and how we have successfully navigated it is attributed directly to the leadership in our district. In this election cycle, we cannot overlook school board elections because it matters who is making decisions for our students.
EDUCATION
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letters: Ballot question 2B confusing, Kuhlenberg is the choice, no on 5B, no on airport questions, Teitler excellent choice, vote blank on airport questions, Prop 119 a trick, not treat

If ballot question 2B passes, which of the four projects has priority? Surely the possible $8 million in increased debt will not cover all four items?. Citizens passed around petitions to be on the November ballot, twice asking the city to amend its charter to include the airport as part of the properties and that it could not sell without the citizens’ approval. Both petitions staff/council found not to follow the proper guidelines and were also able to produce (questionable) reasons to void the petitions.
ELECTIONS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: While one ranked choice stalls out, approval voting gains steam

You may have seen that the recent ballot initiative which would have implemented ranked choice voting statewide was withdrawn due to a lack of on-the-ground organization. As disappointing as this may seem to supporters of reforming our election process, there is still hope. A grassroots group in the state called Utah Approves is building support behind another voting method called approval voting. Approval voting simply allows voters to vote for all of the candidates they support, rather than just one. It only requires one simple change to instructions on the ballot; from “choose one” to “choose one or more.”
ELECTIONS
laconiadailysun.com

Ward 4 City Council race offers choice between experience, new blood

LACONIA — Voters in Ward 4 will go to the polls next Tuesday to choose between incumbent City Councilor Mark Haynes, who is stressing his experience, and challenger Marc Forgione, who believes the City Council needs new blood. The two emerged from September’s city primary to earn spots on the...
LACONIA, NH
Concord Monitor

Letter: Great people running for school board

Concord is fortunate to have civic, open minded people step up to run for office. Because the school board and charter commission races get somewhat less attention I would like to offer this information about three candidates I know well. Other than his spouse, I have known Bob Cotton longer than anyone in Concord — 46 years. He is a person of the highest integrity, a great listener and someone who works to find common ground. He will balance the needs of students with those of taxpayers fairly He will serve us well.
CONCORD, NH

