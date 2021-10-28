Letter: A difficult choice for Ward 5

As Nov. 2 approaches, it’s crucial we turn our eyes to our municipal elections. Citizen oversight of local government is the cornerstone of democracy in the United States. Your voice in the local education decision-making process matters, and it starts with school board elections. We entrust the governance of our schools to citizens elected by their communities. The pandemic and social issues have had a significant impact on our schools, and how we have successfully navigated it is attributed directly to the leadership in our district. In this election cycle, we cannot overlook school board elections because it matters who is making decisions for our students.
