Letter: A difficult choice for Ward 5

We are writing to encourage the voters of Ward 3 to cast their ballots for Jim Nash for City Council. We are all former council representatives from Ward 3. We know from personal experience in the same job that Jim has served our ward very well. He listens carefully to all sides of any issue. He works well with others and is readily available to talk about any issue with anyone. He thinks deeply about the issues for both the ward and for the city.

ELECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO