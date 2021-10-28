Letter: A political party or a cult?

One year out from the 2022 midterm elections, where do things stand with the state political parties?. Tim Boyum talks with Michael Whatley, chairman of the N.C. Republican Party, and Wayne Goodwin, former chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party.
CNN's Dana Bash reacts to President Biden announcing the framework for his infrastructure and spending bills as Democrats continue to struggle to come to a final agreement over the language of each bill.
A letter to the editor recently attempted to refute the Hubbard County DFL column that income inequality is a threat to democracy. The writer offered many opinions, but few facts to support his claims. As Ronald Reagan once admonished his political opponent,“There you go again,” implying that his opponent was engaging in hyperbole and irrational comments.
Too often, American public opinion operates as if it were a school of fish. Even the slightest disturbance in the water can impel the school to change course instantly and en masse as if it were a practiced drill team. Elevating China and Russia from competitors to adversaries is a...
Elections are an important and essential part of a democratic process. I claim no affiliation to any party, but today, I am outraged by the Republican Party holding our country hostage. To sit as an elected official and vote “no” based on a party affiliation block is a blatant disservice...
Can American Political Parties Advocate the Overthrow of the US Government?. Yes, the Supreme Court indicates, as long as advocacy isn’t activated, but what if it is?. The Founders were familiar with the vicious in-fighting that occurred between and among European political parties, and wanted to avoid possible crippling political dissent in the country they were busy creating. Ben Franklin, speaking before the Constitutional Convention on June 2, 1787 had this to say:
Is that clickbait headline sufficient to get any attention? Such seems not to be just how we plan as a country, but how we operate. A stunning example to me is the repeat posturing over our national debt. National Public Radio pointed out recently that since 1969, America’s debt ceiling...
As a lifelong Republican, I am a supporter of the vaccine and mask mandates; an individual’s rights do not supersede the rights of the majority. The mandates were placed in order to stop the spread of a pandemic that is hospitalizing and killing thousands of our citizens and has proven effective in reducing the impact here in Connecticut while the states that have not issued the mandates continue to suffer higher rates of infections and deaths.
Most Americans agree that our democracy faces a serious threat. You probably read that sentence in the way that you read other first sentences in other stories about new polling, absorbing it as context for what comes next. But it’s worth pausing on that sentence alone: Most Americans — 8 in 10 in a new poll from Marist University conducted for NPR and PBS NewsHour — say that democracy faces a serious threat.
The biggest mistake Americans can make today is identifying themselves by political party. We should instead choose issues that need action, and seek consensus to make improvements, even if they are incremental. Party identification creates an “us vs. them” mindset where everyone loses. Arguably, the biggest culprits to dysfunction in...
Senator Joe Manchin has emerged as the main roadblock to Democrats’ plans on tackling the climate crisis as President Joe Biden heads to Glasgow for the climate summit, COP26. Mr Biden has pushed the message that America is “back” on climate after his predecessor Donald Trump pulled out of the...
On July 22, I was honored to testify, before the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Committee on State Government, about congressional redistricting. My testimony drew heavily from my 2019 study on gerrymandering for the Mercatus Center. Most Americans across the political spectrum oppose gerrymandering — that is, the warping of legislative...
This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the third special session in the Texas legislature, Donald Trump’s lawsuit over the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Governor Greg Abbott’s new appointee for Secretary of State, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he had previously offered to change his political party affiliation to independent if he were an "embarrassment" to his Democratic colleagues. "I said, me being a moderate centrist Democrat — if that causes you a problem, let me know and I'd switch to be independent," he told Capitol Hill reporters Thursday.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
On Tuesday night, legendary recording artist and fashion icon Cher took to Twitter to start voicing her mind on the state of America’s tense political climate, especially so far as it relates to the partisan undertakings of Congress and the White House. “Held my tongue long enough, but fk [sic]...
