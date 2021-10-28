CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: A political party or a cult?

Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

Not to be melodramatic, but it appears the Republican party is waging all out war on American democracy. GOP led state governments passing voter suppression laws. The GOP led filibuster on a Senate...

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

spectrumlocalnews.com

State politics parties gear up for 2022 midterm elections

One year out from the 2022 midterm elections, where do things stand with the state political parties?. Tim Boyum talks with Michael Whatley, chairman of the N.C. Republican Party, and Wayne Goodwin, former chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party.
POLITICS
Park Rapids Enterprise

LETTER: The true Democratic Party platform

A letter to the editor recently attempted to refute the Hubbard County DFL column that income inequality is a threat to democracy. The writer offered many opinions, but few facts to support his claims. As Ronald Reagan once admonished his political opponent,“There you go again,” implying that his opponent was engaging in hyperbole and irrational comments.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
Donald Trump
Daily Freeman

Letter: GOP lawmakers putting their party above service

Elections are an important and essential part of a democratic process. I claim no affiliation to any party, but today, I am outraged by the Republican Party holding our country hostage. To sit as an elected official and vote “no” based on a party affiliation block is a blatant disservice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
chestertownspy.org

Can American Political Parties Advocate the Overthrow of the US Government? By Tom Timberman

Can American Political Parties Advocate the Overthrow of the US Government?. Yes, the Supreme Court indicates, as long as advocacy isn’t activated, but what if it is?. The Founders were familiar with the vicious in-fighting that occurred between and among European political parties, and wanted to avoid possible crippling political dissent in the country they were busy creating. Ben Franklin, speaking before the Constitutional Convention on June 2, 1787 had this to say:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Economic, political policy hypocrisy

Is that clickbait headline sufficient to get any attention? Such seems not to be just how we plan as a country, but how we operate. A stunning example to me is the repeat posturing over our national debt. National Public Radio pointed out recently that since 1969, America’s debt ceiling...
ECONOMY
NewsTimes

Letter: Speaking up for moderates in Republican Party

As a lifelong Republican, I am a supporter of the vaccine and mask mandates; an individual’s rights do not supersede the rights of the majority. The mandates were placed in order to stop the spread of a pandemic that is hospitalizing and killing thousands of our citizens and has proven effective in reducing the impact here in Connecticut while the states that have not issued the mandates continue to suffer higher rates of infections and deaths.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Democrats aren’t convincing non-Democrats that Republicans are threatening democracy

Most Americans agree that our democracy faces a serious threat. You probably read that sentence in the way that you read other first sentences in other stories about new polling, absorbing it as context for what comes next. But it’s worth pausing on that sentence alone: Most Americans — 8 in 10 in a new poll from Marist University conducted for NPR and PBS NewsHour — say that democracy faces a serious threat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Denver Post

Denver Post letter writer urges unity: “political party shouldn’t define us”

The biggest mistake Americans can make today is identifying themselves by political party. We should instead choose issues that need action, and seek consensus to make improvements, even if they are incremental. Party identification creates an “us vs. them” mindset where everyone loses. Arguably, the biggest culprits to dysfunction in...
DENVER, CO
nsjonline.com

BLAHOUS: Gerrymandering reform should empower voters, not political parties

On July 22, I was honored to testify, before the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Committee on State Government, about congressional redistricting. My testimony drew heavily from my 2019 study on gerrymandering for the Mercatus Center. Most Americans across the political spectrum oppose gerrymandering — that is, the warping of legislative...
U.S. POLITICS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
houstonpublicmedia.org

Party Politics: Well Isn’t That Special?

This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the third special session in the Texas legislature, Donald Trump’s lawsuit over the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Governor Greg Abbott’s new appointee for Secretary of State, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS.
POLITICS
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS

