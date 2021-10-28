Officials identified 84-year-old Mary Lynn Morton who died after a multi-vehicle accident in Knox County (Knoxville, TN)
Authorities identified 84-year-old Mary Lynn Morton as the second person who died after a multi-vehicle accident that also took the life of a 19-year-old over the weekend.
As per the initial information, officers actively responded to Canton Hollow Road just before 4 p.m. Oct. 23 on reports of a three-vehicle pile-up. Trent Benjamin Craig, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, got partially ejected through the back window and succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that another passenger, identified as 84-year-old Mary Lynn Morton, died after suffering a serious injury during the crash.
