Officials identified 84-year-old Mary Lynn Morton who died after a multi-vehicle accident in Knox County (Knoxville, TN)

Authorities identified 84-year-old Mary Lynn Morton as the second person who died after a multi-vehicle accident that also took the life of a 19-year-old over the weekend.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to Canton Hollow Road just before 4 p.m. Oct. 23 on reports of a three-vehicle pile-up. Trent Benjamin Craig, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, got partially ejected through the back window and succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that another passenger, identified as 84-year-old Mary Lynn Morton, died after suffering a serious injury during the crash.

October 28, 2021