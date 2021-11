A new mother working for Amazon was so frustrated at being underpaid by the company, she emailed founder Jeff Bezos to complain, triggering an internal investigation.Her actions revealed that Amazon was systematically underpaying workers who were on leave and that there were major problems with the company’s payroll and human resources systems.The New York Times reports that Tara Jones, who works at an Amazon warehouse in Oklahoma, emailed Mr Bezos in 2020 after discovering she was being underpaid by $90 out of the $540 a month she was owed.Having recently given birth, Ms Jones emailed the company’s founder, and...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO