Most of the allegations lodged against GEICO in a lawsuit filed in Nevada have been tossed, leaving only the plaintiff’s claim of a breach of contract. In March 2019, Igor Sahinov was involved in an auto collision. He settled with the other driver’s insurer for its $25,000 policy limit, then later sought coverage from his underinsured motor policy through GEICO, which had a limit of $100,000. According to court records, negotiations between Sahinov and GEICO failed to settle on the claim’s valuation, which eventually led to Sahinov filing a lawsuit against the insurer on May 11, 2021, in the US District Court for the District of Nevada.

