POTUS

Facebook told the White House to focus on the ‘facts’ about vaccine misinformation. Internal documents show it wasn’t sharing key data.

By Gerrit De Vynck
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook researchers had deep knowledge of how coronavirus and vaccine misinformation moved through the company’s apps, running multiple studies and producing large internal reports on what kinds of users were most likely to share falsehoods about the deadly virus, according to documents disclosed by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. But...

www.washingtonpost.com

Related
Washington Examiner

White House 'not surprised' Facebook struggles to track COVID misinformation

The hits keep coming for Facebook, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying Wednesday it was "not surprising" to read recent reports about the social media giant's failure to track COVID-19 misinformation. "It is unfortunately not surprising for us to hear that Facebook knew of these problems, has known...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kangana Ranaut
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
CNET

Facebook employees told to preserve internal documents for legal reasons

Facebook has instructed its employees to preserve all internal documents and communications since 2016 because governments and regulators have started inquiries into its operations. The move, known as a "legal hold," comes amid increased scrutiny from regulators, lawmakers and the media over the social network's potential harms to users. For...
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Facebook teeming with lies about elections, US Census, internal study shows

Fear-mongering posts discouraging Americans from voting in U.S. elections and participating in the U.S. Census have run rampant on Facebook, according to an internal company study obtained by The New York Post. A whopping 20% of U.S. Facebook users have seen content that discourages or interferes with them participating in...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Facebook Pages#Facebook Groups#The White House
Huron Daily Tribune

What to know about the Facebook Papers, new documents showing Facebook's impact

On Monday, the Facebook Papers, a project among 17 American news organizations, was released, as thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product-manager-turned-whistleblower were accessed and analyzed by those organizations. The papers are redacted versions of disclosures Haugen has made over several months...
INTERNET
beckershospitalreview.com

Facebook misinformation creates hurdles for UNICEF, WHO vaccine content

Concerns that COVID-19 misinformation gets promoted on Facebook have made major health organizations hesitant to promote vaccine content on the site, Politico reported Oct. 27. Five things to know:. Authoritative health actors, such as the World Health Organization and UNICEF, expressed concern about advertising on Facebook because they don't want...
INTERNET
Light Reading

Facebook to snub older users, go search for youth

Facebook will make "significant changes in the next year" to reverse its fast decline in younger users, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a conference call. Making more of its short-form Reels, a format borrowed from TikTok, will be one example of the platform's plans for "retooling" itself "to make serving young adults the north star, rather than optimising for the larger number of older people," he said.
INTERNET
ksl.com

Facebook knew about, failed to police abusive content globally, documents show

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook employees have warned for years that as the company raced to become a global service it was failing to police abusive content in countries where such speech was likely to cause the most harm, according to interviews with five former employees and internal company documents viewed by Reuters.
INTERNET
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Facebook Shares Rise as Investors Focus on Earnings Beat and Look Past Whistleblower Document Dump

Facebook shares rose in extended trading Monday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings while revenue missed estimates. The company announced its plans to break out its Facebook Reality Labs into its own reporting segment starting in the fourth quarter. Facebook said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $31.5 billion to...
MARKETS
Fortune

Teens have been losing interest in Facebook for years, internal and external data shows

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen went public earlier this month with allegations that the social media giant prioritized profits over people—and the revelations keep coming. And while younger users may be particularly vulnerable, data shows that teens don't care about Facebook as much as previously.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Democrat-Herald

The Facebook Papers: Documents uncover internal questions of people vs. profits

Facebook the company is losing control of Facebook the product — not to mention the last shreds of its carefully crafted, decade-old image as a benevolent company just wanting to connect the world. Thousands of pages of internal documents provided to Congress by a former employee depict an internally conflicted...
INTERNET
Shore News Network

Another Whistleblower Files SEC Complaint Alleging Facebook Didn’t Do Enough About ‘Hate Speech’, ‘Misinformation’

Another former Facebook employee filed a whistleblower complaint Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that the tech giant misled its investors by failing to combat the spread of hate and misinformation on its platform, The Washington Post reported. The former employee, whose name is not yet public, alleged...
INTERNET

