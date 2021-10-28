Facebook told the White House to focus on the ‘facts’ about vaccine misinformation. Internal documents show it wasn’t sharing key data.

Facebook will make "significant changes in the next year" to reverse its fast decline in younger users, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a conference call. Making more of its short-form Reels, a format borrowed from TikTok, will be one example of the platform's plans for "retooling" itself "to make serving young adults the north star, rather than optimising for the larger number of older people," he said.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO