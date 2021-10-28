Jackson Lewis and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Removes Legal Malpractice Suit Against UBS Attorney

Marti Alan Johnson of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Raymond Johnson Bilderbeck and Andrew D. Gish of Gish PLLC have stepped in to defend architectural grille manufacturer Dayus Register & Grille in a pending patent and trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, which targets the defendant’s line of ‘J-Bead’ grilles, was filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Weiss & Weiss on behalf of Advanced Arch Grilleworks and INV Holdings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:21-cv-05107, Inv Holdings Inc. et. al. v. Dayus Register & Grille Inc.

LAW ・ 12 DAYS AGO