Arkansas State

NW Arkansas focuses on affordable housing

By Worth Sparkman
 7 days ago

The good news is most of NWA's economic indicators are pointing in the right direction. The bad news is it's hard to afford a house here. The best news is there's a plan for a strategy to address it. The latest: NWA's population grew by 2.4% from July 2020...

Related
Axios

City officials bash health hiring bill

State legislation approved over the weekend would change the way Metro has been hiring its top health official. It's the latest battlefront in Nashville's perpetual dispute with the Republican-led state government. Why it matters: The change could reshape Nashville's response to public health crises. The bill also grants the governor...
HEALTH
Axios Des Moines

Downtown Des Moines foot traffic declines from July rebound

Data: Placer.ai via the Greater Des Moines Partnership; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDowntown Des Moines foot traffic topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time in July, according to data tracked by Placer.ai and provided to us by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.Yes, but: The counts tumbled again in September by more than 17%.That's linked with the prevalence of the Delta variant, Tiffany Tauscheck, the partnership's COO, told Axios.Between the lines: More workers were returning to the office in the summer after vaccines had become widely available, Tauscheck said.The relaunch of events like Iowa Cubs games and farmers markets were also contributing factors to the July increase, she noted.What's ahead: Foot traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels again in coming months, she predicts.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' food truck revolution

Food trucks will be allowed at Riverview and Evelyn K. Davis parks next year under a Des Moines Parks and Recreation proposal.They'll be the first in Des Moines' 76-park system to regularly allow the vendors.State of play: Des Moines' food truck scene has grown since the city approved a pilot project in 2015 that allowed them to operate legally in a few designated spots.Over the last several months, Des Moines agreed to allow them at most special events. Polk County recently unveiled a proposal to add them to the new Lauridsen Skatepark.Be smart: Parks officials considered parking availably, nearby food options, restroom facilities and other factors in weighing which parks to allow vendors.Gray's Lake Park is the busiest in the city system, but it also has its own municipal facility where some refreshments are sold.What's next: The Parks and Recreation Board will consider approval later this month.The proposed new rules are expected to go before City Council in December, Parks director Ben Page said.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

"Anti-CRT" school board candidates are winning

A new PAC focused on electing conservative candidates to public school boards — by raising fears about how racism is taught — won three-fourths of its 58 races across seven states on Tuesday. Why it matters: Those wins for the 1776 Project PAC, and Glenn Youngkin's gubernatorial victory in Virginia,...
EDUCATION
Axios

COVID cases fall by 20%, deaths down 15%

New COVID-19 infections fell by about 20% nationwide over the past two weeks, though parts of the West and Midwest are seeing their caseloads tick higher. Alaska still has the biggest outbreak in the country, relative to its population, with an average of 82 new cases per 100,000 residents. Alaska has led the nation in cases per capita for several weeks, though it's improving significantly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Truck driving is a desk job at this freight tech company

Truck driving is becoming a desk job at Einride, the Swedish company whose electric Pods are now plying the freight yards at GE Appliances' 750-acre campus in Louisville, Kentucky. Why it matters: The company's fleet of electric, autonomous trucks could be a model for the commercial freight industry, which faces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Axios

Florida governor announces plans for election police force

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced plans Wednesday to form a statewide law enforcement agency to investigate election crimes as part of a raft of measures on voting laws to be considered at next year's legislative session. Why it matters: DeSantis used his news conference on Wednesday to echo the...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Police union: "Draconian" reforms unlikely after Minneapolis vote

Cities and states are unlikely to see many new "defund the police" proposals after Minneapolis voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure to overhaul the city's police department, one of the nation's largest police unions tells Axios. What they're saying: "I believe, by and large, that ship has sailed," said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' driving shortage costs customers and businesses

Multiple transit officials around the metro are warning that a shortage of drivers is causing big headaches for businesses and governments.Why it matters: If you haven't experienced it already, expect to see longer waits and/or higher costs for things like delivery and ride-sharing services.Problems are expected to compound in coming weeks due to holiday activities.The big picture: The U.S. is experiencing a historic shortfall of 80,000 drivers, the American Trucking Associations said in a statement last week. The national crunch is due in part to a broader labor shortage during the pandemic.Uber and Lyft drivers were roughly 40% below capacity...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa election: Conservatives win Ankeny and Johnston school boards

School board candidates who pledged to challenge mask mandates and equity standards picked up major seats in the Des Moines metro's north suburban districts Tuesday night.State of play: In Ankeny, candidates Trent Murphy, Joy Burk and Sarah Barthole — who each campaigned against mandating masks — won seats. They defeated Lori Lovstad, the only incumbent up for reelection. Lovstad had advocated for mask mandates.Of note: Barthole was endorsed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.Meanwhile, voters in Johnston approved three school board candidates who agreed to the "1776 Pledge," which was promoted by former President Donald Trump. The winners are Derek Tidball, Clint...
IOWA STATE
Axios Denver

COVID's strain on Colorado hospitals hits new benchmark

Data: New York Times; Cartogram: Will Chase and Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOne in every 51 Coloradans is infected with COVID-19 — pushing hospitals to the brink more now than at any other point during the pandemic.Threat level: The state's hospital association announced Wednesday it is moving to the highest level at its transfer center for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Tier 3 status at the Combined Hospital Transfer Center will now permit officials to transition patients out of crowded facilities on a statewide basis.Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order this week allowing hospitals to turn away...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Axios

What Glenn Youngkin's win in Virginia means for private equity

Glenn Youngkin will be the next governor of Virginia, after topping Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe in an election that many view as a purple proxy for November 2022. Why it matters: It's a big win for private equity, often viewed as ballot box poison, given that Youngkin previously served as co-CEO of The Carlyle Group.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Health systems' trouble with vaccine mandates

An estimated 40% of U.S. health systems have instituted COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and though many are reporting high compliance, the requirements are exacerbating workforce shortages and threatening operations in others. Why it matters: As a federal deadline requiring health care workers to get vaccinated approaches, some officials warn it could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

D.C. orgs help families utilize child tax credit

Just over half of eligible D.C. families received child tax credit payments between July and September, according to an analysis by the Social Policy Institute at Washington University in St. Louis. And with the deadline fast approaching for non-tax filers to receive the payments this year, local organizations, such as...
INCOME TAX
Axios

Pediatric COVID vaccines arrive in Texas

Texas health officials have asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week. Driving the news: The FDA expanded its emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to include children...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Vaccine deadlines hit with a whimper

Mandatory vaccine deadlines have now come and gone for millions of workers — and most of them have either bit the bullet or taken advantage of wiggle room offered by their employers. Why it matters: These mandates have become one of the most polarizing policies in America, but predictions that...
HEALTH
Axios Denver

Hancock administration charts course for post-election Denver

Denver voters may have vetoed Mayor Michael Hancock's plans for a new arena at the National Western Center — but he's far from finished with fighting for the pricey project.State of play: Following 2F’s defeat on Tuesday, Hancock's administration will go "back to the drawing board" to find another way forward," the mayor's chief of staff, Alan Salazar, tells Axios Denver. Context: Local voters in 2015 approved a ballot measure to fund a massive overhaul of the National Western Stock Show complex with tourism tax dollars, the first two phases of which are underway.But after a pandemic-induced nosedive in Denver's...
DENVER, CO
