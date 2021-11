I’ve been hospitalized twice in the last year — in October of 2020 and again just last week. It has been my observation that during both stays the hospitals and their staffs have been overwhelmed with Covid cases. The big difference? One year ago, vaccines were not readily available to the public and despite cautionary measures like masks, social distancing, etc., many people were being infected. Not too much could be done except to treat those in need and hope for the best.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO