Public Health

Letter to the editor: Disinformation putting us at risk

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Following the science, the research, the math — according to Johns Hopkins’ Oct. 11 Covid Mortality Analyses, not one of over 240 countries had a covid mortality rate as low 0.05%, as claimed by letter-writer George Silowash (“I don’t trust this covid vaccine,” Oct. 9, TribLIVE). Laos and Singapore were lowest...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Why public questions vaccines

In the article “ ‘You can’t fix it with facts’: Doctors share patients’ excuses for covid vaccine refusal” (Oct. 17, TribLIVE), you ask, “How can a patient be in disbelief over the coronavirus, pandemic and vaccine …?” One answer is later in the article, which states the following: “Some have requested ivermectin, the horse dewormer, despite there being no research to support its use in treating covid-19, (Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher) said.”
