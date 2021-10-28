CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoothie King Sues Files Franchise Lawsuit Against Best Smoothie; Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton Handling Case

By ALM Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a franchise lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court...

Law.com

Arbitration Agreements: Can a Parent Sign Away a Child’s Right to a Jury Trial?

Arbitration agreements that meet strict requirements set forth under Pennsylvania law are generally favored by courts. But what happens when a child becomes injured? Is an arbitration agreement signed by a parent a valid waiver of a minor’s constitutional right to a jury trial?. Parents unknowingly sign arbitration agreements all...
Law.com

Critical Mass by Law.com's Amanda Bronstad: Bankruptcy Battle Begins Tomorrow Over Talc Lawsuits. California Judge Finds Opioid Companies Did Not Create a Public Nuisance

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. I’m Amanda Bronstad. A bankruptcy judge has set two days of hearings on whether to grant an injunction that would halt lawsuits over Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based baby powder. A tentative decision on Monday found a group of California governments failed to distinguish legitimate reasons to prescribe opioids from illegal uses. Find out who SoClean hired to represent it in lawsuits over its CPAP cleaning devices.
Georgia State
Law.com

Kilpatrick Townsend Reps Patagonia in IP Suit Over Logo

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of clothing company Patagonia. The complaint targets online seller Julius Charles Heftler for allegedly selling ‘Percocet’ apparel which mimics Patagonia’s logo and signature font. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-08678, Patagonia, Inc. v. Heftler.
Law.com

Fox Rothschild Repping HSBC, Wells Fargo in South Florida Fraudulent Wire Transfer Suit

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against HSBC Bank USA and Wells Fargo to Florida Southern District Court alleging fraudulent wire transfer. The suit was filed by Amador & Cuellar on behalf of Procyon Enterprises. The case is 1:21-cv-23867, Procyon Enterprises, Inc. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.
Law.com

Happy Family and Happy Tot Baby Food Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Nutrition Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Gutride Safier filed a consumer class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court against Nurture d/b/a Happy Family over its Happy Tot baby food products. The complaint accuses the company of misrepresenting the product as healthier than other food products for children under two. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-08566, Sanchez v. Nurture, Inc.
Telegraph

New class action lawsuit filed against Ancestry.com

A new lawsuit has been filed against Ancestry.com for allegedly disclosing Illinois residents' genetic information to Blackstone, a multinational private equity company that bought Ancestry last year, during the acquisition process. A class action complaint was filed on Oct. 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of...
Law.com

Judge to Decide in Battle Over Rivkees Testimony in Records Case

The Department of Health is seeking to block an attempt by plaintiffs attorneys to question former Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees during a deposition in a public-records case that seeks COVID-19 data. A Leon County circuit judge is weighing whether former Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees should be required to...
Law.com

Hartford Jury Finds 4 Crypto-Related Assets Are Not Securities

On Monday, a federal jury in Hartford, Connecticut found that four separate crypto assets were not securities in what appears to be the first time jurors in the Second Circuit, if not the whole country, were asked to consider whether a particular cryptocurrency was a security or not. We hope...
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
kingstonthisweek.com

Ford says no to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for hospital workers

TORONTO — Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination for hospital workers despite support for the measure from the organization representing hospitals and the province’s COVID-19 science advisers. Premier Doug Ford pointed to evidence of staff shortages related to vaccination mandates from elsewhere in Canada and said existing Ontario policies will keep...
