Smoothie King Sues Files Franchise Lawsuit Against Best Smoothie; Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton Handling Case

Arbitration agreements that meet strict requirements set forth under Pennsylvania law are generally favored by courts. But what happens when a child becomes injured? Is an arbitration agreement signed by a parent a valid waiver of a minor’s constitutional right to a jury trial?. Parents unknowingly sign arbitration agreements all...
A trial lawyer with Womble Bond Dickinson in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been having a tough time getting paid for his work representing a company in a court-appointed receivership. The problem is not the quality of trial lawyer Philip Mohr’s work representing A Perfect Fit For You, the medical equipment...
A Delaware Court of Chancery decision has confirmed lead counsel in the case against Facebook won’t change, despite other plaintiffs’ attorneys claiming handing the reins to firms pursuing other cases against the social media giant sets a risky precedent. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III determined Tuesday that criticism of...
Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. I’m Amanda Bronstad. A bankruptcy judge has set two days of hearings on whether to grant an injunction that would halt lawsuits over Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based baby powder. A tentative decision on Monday found a group of California governments failed to distinguish legitimate reasons to prescribe opioids from illegal uses. Find out who SoClean hired to represent it in lawsuits over its CPAP cleaning devices.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday reversed a district court’s decision to dismiss a racial discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Bank because the lower court imposed too heavy a burden on the plaintiff too early in the case. The panel, which included Judge Carolyn Dineen King,...
A Florida appeals court sided with an auto body shop on Wednesday, reversing a circuit court’s final judgment for an employee who claimed to be wrongfully terminated when he repeatedly referred to a respiratory mask as a “KKK hood.”. Master Collision Repair Inc., doing business as Gerber Collision, sought review...
This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of clothing company Patagonia. The complaint targets online seller Julius Charles Heftler for allegedly selling ‘Percocet’ apparel which mimics Patagonia’s logo and signature font. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-08678, Patagonia, Inc. v. Heftler.
This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against HSBC Bank USA and Wells Fargo to Florida Southern District Court alleging fraudulent wire transfer. The suit was filed by Amador & Cuellar on behalf of Procyon Enterprises. The case is 1:21-cv-23867, Procyon Enterprises, Inc. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.
A San Francisco waste management company is fighting back against wrongful death allegations waged against the company over an accountant’s suicide, saying the meeting a lawsuit blames for his death was conducted via videoconference, which “makes the claim of ‘false imprisonment’ absurd on its face.”. In an email to Law.com,...
PITTSBURGH – A Western Pennsylvania man who was awarded $15,000 by a Pittsburgh jury after he sued his former employer, a fireworks company, for allegedly failing to accommodate his condition of claustrophobia, is now petitioning for a further award of more than $283,000 in attorney’s fees and costs. Robert J....
Three of L. Lin Wood's ex-law partners are suing him for breaching a 2020 fee-splitting agreement. The plaintiffs filed a motions for sanctions, saying Wood hid emails plotting to cheat then of their fees. Wood responded that the client in the disputed case refused to split the fees, and that...
This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Gutride Safier filed a consumer class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court against Nurture d/b/a Happy Family over its Happy Tot baby food products. The complaint accuses the company of misrepresenting the product as healthier than other food products for children under two. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-08566, Sanchez v. Nurture, Inc.
A new lawsuit has been filed against Ancestry.com for allegedly disclosing Illinois residents' genetic information to Blackstone, a multinational private equity company that bought Ancestry last year, during the acquisition process. A class action complaint was filed on Oct. 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of...
The Department of Health is seeking to block an attempt by plaintiffs attorneys to question former Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees during a deposition in a public-records case that seeks COVID-19 data. A Leon County circuit judge is weighing whether former Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees should be required to...
On Monday, a federal jury in Hartford, Connecticut found that four separate crypto assets were not securities in what appears to be the first time jurors in the Second Circuit, if not the whole country, were asked to consider whether a particular cryptocurrency was a security or not. We hope...
In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in interest in programs that provide a fixed amount of income to users in participating cities - often known as universal basic income or guaranteed income schemes. At least in part, due to individuals realizing the benefits of this type of...
TORONTO — Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination for hospital workers despite support for the measure from the organization representing hospitals and the province’s COVID-19 science advisers. Premier Doug Ford pointed to evidence of staff shortages related to vaccination mandates from elsewhere in Canada and said existing Ontario policies will keep...
