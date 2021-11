October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and schools across the Ridgefield School District worked to raise awareness through a variety of projects. Unity Day, the Bucket Brigade, a Unity Tree, Pledge Posters, and video assemblies were just some of the events and activities that happened in schools designed to help prevent bullying. “Positive behavior and anti-bullying awareness are reinforced in the classroom year-round,” said Kataira Smith, Assistant Director of Social-Emotional Learning. “As part of the Social Emotional Learning that teachers and counselors incorporate into the curriculum, the values of respect and kindness are always being taught and reinforced.”

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO