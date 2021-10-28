CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Inside Julia Roberts’ Busy, Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

 7 days ago

It’s no secret that Julia Roberts put...

Emily in Paris star joins Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s new movie

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo is set to star in a big upcoming movie alongside some huge names. He's joined the cast of the comedy Ticket To Paradise, according to Deadline, which also stars The Normal Heart's Julia Roberts, The Midnight Sky's George Clooney and Dear Evan Hansen star Kaitlyn Dever. Can you say A List!?
See Throwback Photos of Julia Roberts, Who Turns 54 Today

One of Hollywood's biggest stars is celebrating a special day today. Oct. 28 is Julia Roberts' birthday, and the actor just turned 54 years old. The star usually keeps her life private life pretty quiet, so don't expect paparazzi pics from some big birthday celebration at a club. Instead, fans might get a silly birthday Instagram post like she's shared in the past.
‘My Unorthodox Life’ Star Julia Haart & Family Share the Secret to Succeed in Business at BlogHer Biz Event

It was a family affair at the BlogHer Biz event. Julia Haart and her daughters Miriam and Batsheva Haart from Netflix’s “My Unorthodox Life” spoke at BlogHer Biz, an event on Thursday. The event, held both in person in Brooklyn and virtually, featured educational workshops and keynote speakers like the Haarts. PMC’s head of public affairs and communications Brooke Jaffe moderated the panel, and the women talked about a variety of topics like business, family and tips for success. Julia opened up about her past and how she got to where she is now. She was born and raised in an ultra-orthodox Jewish...
Julia Roberts
The Boss Baby: Family Business Review

The most surprising thing about The Boss Baby is that it was good. Not just a child-friendly home run with enough fart jokes and visual gags to pass kids’ time, its themes of sibling rivalry, parental love and the nature of family relationships made for a genuinely moving – if uniquely absurd – comedy-caper. Of course, that was helped by its basis in 2007’s picture book bestseller of the same name by Marla Frazee, which ingeniously posed the conflicts of a new sibling with that of a mover-and-shaker CEO coming in to reshape a company.
Horoscopes Oct. 28, 2021: Julia Roberts, organize your thoughts

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nolan Gould, 23; Julia Roberts, 54; Bill Gates, 66; Annie Potts, 69. Happy Birthday: Organize your thoughts. It’s important to understand the ramifications of every move or decision you make. Take a positive approach to life, love and happiness, and it will help you avoid getting trapped in drama that wastes your time and energy. Engage in gaining experience, knowledge and hope for a better future. Leave nothing to chance; protect your health and money. Your numbers are 5, 12, 17, 28, 32, 35, 44.
From spellcasting to podcasting: Inside the life of a teenage witch

It's late morning and the sun is high over the tawny Austin suburbs when Viv Bennett wakes up to a world that is both totally mundane and totally magical. Two boys across the street are shooting hoops, and Bennett is downstairs with their 8-year-old brother watching TV. A few weeks...
Nick Stahl Recounts Having A 'Very Unusual Relationship' With 'Drugs & Alcohol': 'I Never Had A Brake Pedal With It'

Nick Stahl was once considered a ‘90s heartthrob, but the former child star eventually disappeared from the spotlight as he fell deeper into the throes of addiction. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, November 4, the 41-year-old opened up about how growing up in a struggling household (his single mother worked two jobs to support the actor and his two sisters) played a role in his decision to indulge in alcohol at the age of 13.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Ron Howard blames his hair loss on anxiety over Henry Winkler becoming more popular on Happy Days

In his new memoir with brother Clint Howard, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the actor/director detailed how he developed a stress-induced skin condition that resulted in his hair "falling out in alarming clumps" during the early years of Happy Days. "It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time," Howard writes. "I didn't handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside." Howard stresses his anxiety was over the Fonz, not Henry Winkler.
Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Where She Stands With Barbara Corcoran After Fat Joke on ‘The View’

It takes a lot to offend Whoopi Goldberg, who just responded to controversy around recent ‘The View’ guest Barbara Corcoran’s dig at her. Water under The View? Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran, 72, made headlines after cracking an an off-color comment about host Whoopi Goldberg‘s weight — but it turns out there was not as much drama as one would think. Although the audience wasn’t impressed with Barbara’s sense of humor, her pal Whoopi revealed that she really couldn’t care less.
Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
