MarTech Interview with Yaniv Vakrat, Chief Business Officer at Wix

Powered by Voltax, the company’s proprietary technology platform, Minute Media has evolved into a global leader in the digital content industry. Minute Media, a leading global technology company which powers digital content brands, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Founded in Israel in 2011, Minute Media has spent the last 10 years building innovative products and services to solve the challenges within the ever-evolving digital content industry. Rooted in technology, with an emphasis on video engagement and audience reach, Minute Media’s Voltax technology platform powers dozens of digital publishers as well as Minute Media’s portfolio of owned content brands, including global football platform, 90min, which also celebrates 10 years of storytelling this year.
Comments / 0