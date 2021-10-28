MarTech Interview with Yaniv Vakrat, Chief Business Officer at Wix

Company continues expansion with strategic hire that will shape Hedge’s voice and deepen customer engagement. Hedge, the creator of modern, intelligent software solutions for video professionals, announced on the heels of its seed investment it has appointed David Shapton to the newly established role of Director of Communications. A lauded digital media professional with more than three decades of technical, product marketing and editorial experience, and over 1,200 published articles, David will be the connection point between Hedge’s innovation and customers’ knowledge. With strategic oversight of Hedge’s communication channels, David will drive content initiatives that engage, educate, and inform customers around Hedge’s rapidly expanding products and services – and how to understand their benefits in the wider media ecosystem.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO