CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

MarTech Interview with Yaniv Vakrat, Chief Business Officer at Wix

By Paroma Sen
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses need more than just well thought out websites to build a stronger online brand presence; Yaniv Vakrat, Chief Business Officer at Wix shares a few thoughts on what small businesses should be doing more of to enhance their online image in a digital market. ______. Welcome to...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Alicia Tillman, Former Top Marketing Boss at SAP, Joins Capitolis as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Alicia is a three-time Forbes Most Influential CMO in the World recipient. Her world-class marketing leadership driving brand transformation at large-scale companies will help accelerate Capitolis’ growth. Capitolis continues to deliver hyper-growth following a $90 million series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz earlier this year and recent LMRKTS...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

WorkForce Software Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran, Named One of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021

The Software Report Award Recognizes Women Who Have Served as Role Models for the Next Generation of Leaders Seeking to Enter and Succeed in the Tech Sector. The first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces its Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran, was named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021 list by The Software Report. These women leaders were chosen based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities, career track record, and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. Hundreds of nominees were reviewed with substantive feedback from peers and colleagues and this, combined with additional internal research, supported the selection process.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Veritone Delivers the Metaverse to the Global Enterprises With Integration of Synthetic Voice and Conversational AI

Veritone, Inc., creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today a fully integrated platform with MARVEL.ai’s synthetic voice and Veritone-owned Wade & Wendy conversational AI platform. With businesses across all industries now realizing the power of AI, these combined technologies create a scalable and insight-driven automated human voice interaction process that will initially enable new and intelligent AI-enabled recruitment processes and future enterprise expansion into the metaverse.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Crayon Appoints Erica Jenkins as Chief Product Officer

Jenkins Will Accelerate Product Development as Company Positions for Strong Growth in 2022. Crayon, the competitive intelligence backbone for mid-market and enterprise businesses, announces the appointment of Erica Jenkins as Chief Product Officer. With a career spanning over a decade in the software industry, Jenkins will lead Crayon’s product team and leverage her experience to further evolve the company’s award-winning competitive intelligence platform.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martech#Social Media Marketing#Online Marketing#Marketing Communications#Saas#Vistaprint#Seo
martechseries.com

NetBase Quid Appoints Seujan Bertram as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced operational executive tapped to lead NetBase Quid through its next stage of growth. NetBase Quid, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, announced that Seujan Bertram has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer. “Seujan is a performance-driven culture leader with extensive knowledge and experience in...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Voicemod Appoints Johannes Schiefer as Chief Marketing Officer to Support Mission to Deliver the Immersive Audio Experiences of the Metaverse

Voicemod, the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio solutions, has appointed Johannes Schiefer as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Schiefer is directly responsible for shaping the company’s strategic marketing and brand development as Voicemod strives to redefine the future of social audio experiences and to supply the audio avatars for the metaverse. Schiefer has a proven track record of building enthusiastic player communities and of developing value-generating services and products for online entertainment partner operators.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Office Manager & PA to Chief Exec

Haringey Education Partnership is a schools-own schools-led company that provides school improvement services and professional learning. We have a high-performing school system and a strong collaborative ethos. HEP empowers and enables schools to work together, to share good practice and to support and hold each other to account on behalf...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Convergence And Automation: The Future Of Ad Management

The advertising industry has gone through many transformations as technology evolves, especially when it comes to television. One of the most significant changes is the shift from a single spot broadcast over-the-air, with an extensive reach, to integrated campaigns that include digitally delivered, addressable ads. This trend is happening in parallel with a push toward automating traditional processes and workflows in an effort to make buying and selling easier for all ad types, for both advertisers and broadcasters.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

ListenFirst Launches Influencer & Partner Analytics

The comprehensive solution provides marketers with the analytics needed to identify and properly measure the performance of influencers on social media. ListenFirst, the premier enterprise social analytics solution, announced the launch of ListenFirst Influencer & Partner Analytics™, which is used by brands to evaluate the performance of social media influencers and paid partnerships. Influencer Partner Analytics can also be used by Ad Sales teams to prove the value of their social media channels for paid partnerships posts.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

SecureAuth Acquires Acceptto to Redefine AI-driven MFA and Continuous Passwordless Authentication for the Workplace

Acquisition of Contextual Behavior Threat Intelligence Technology Transitions SecureAuth into a Leader in High-Assurance Low-Friction Authentication. SecureAuth, a leader in next generation identity and access management for the Global 2000, has acquired Acceptto, an emerging leader in passwordless authentication and behavioral modeling to infer whether a user is a threat before authentication, during authentication, and post-authorization.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Hedge Strengthens Its Customer Connection with the Appointment of David Shapton as Director of Communications

Company continues expansion with strategic hire that will shape Hedge’s voice and deepen customer engagement. Hedge, the creator of modern, intelligent software solutions for video professionals, announced on the heels of its seed investment it has appointed David Shapton to the newly established role of Director of Communications. A lauded digital media professional with more than three decades of technical, product marketing and editorial experience, and over 1,200 published articles, David will be the connection point between Hedge’s innovation and customers’ knowledge. With strategic oversight of Hedge’s communication channels, David will drive content initiatives that engage, educate, and inform customers around Hedge’s rapidly expanding products and services – and how to understand their benefits in the wider media ecosystem.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Minute Media Celebrates 10 Years of Digital Storytelling

Powered by Voltax, the company’s proprietary technology platform, Minute Media has evolved into a global leader in the digital content industry. Minute Media, a leading global technology company which powers digital content brands, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Founded in Israel in 2011, Minute Media has spent the last 10 years building innovative products and services to solve the challenges within the ever-evolving digital content industry. Rooted in technology, with an emphasis on video engagement and audience reach, Minute Media’s Voltax technology platform powers dozens of digital publishers as well as Minute Media’s portfolio of owned content brands, including global football platform, 90min, which also celebrates 10 years of storytelling this year.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Verint Wins 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year and CRM Excellence Awards

Verint®, The Customer Engagement Company™, announced today it has been recognized as a leader in two award categories* presented by CUSTOMER magazine and TMC, a global, integrated media company. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Michael O’Connell, VP Marketing at AnyRoad. “While this past year brought sudden and unexpected changes,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Michael Osborne, President at Wunderkind

Michael Osborne, President at Wunderkind talks about a few top evolving focus areas for today’s B2B marketers in this quick chat with MarTech Series:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Michael. We’d love to hear more about your journey through the years and your role at Wunderkind?. As president of...
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Xsolis names chief revenue officer

Fast-growing health care software firm Xsolis has appointed Tim Kostner to serve as chief revenue officer. Kostner fills the new role at Xsolis after more than two years as chief growth officer at Kansas-based WellSky, a population health software company. Prior to that, for more than 21 years, he was a senior vice president at health care IT provide Cerner Corporation.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Samuel Getty, CMO at Tilt 365

Samuel Getty, CMO at Tilt 365 talks about his marketing journey in this catch-up with MarTech Series while diving into the impact of the Great Resignation in today’s B2B market and what it will take for tech leaders to circumvent its effects:. _______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Sam....
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Matt Pantana, SVP of Product at Unanet AE

Matt Pantana, SVP of Product at Unanet AE chats about the evolving DAM marketplace and how CRMs can drive marketing efforts in this quick catch-up with MarTech Series:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Matt, tell us more about the Unanet platform and what main challenges does it help solve?
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Chief Financial Officer

The Royal Parks cares for 5,000 acres of diverse parkland, rare habitats and historic buildings and monuments across London. Our eight Royal Parks are among the most visited attractions in the UK with over 77 million visitors each year. The Charity is going through a period of change. Despite the...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

UJET Continues to Grow C-Suite With the Addition of Tom Puorro as Chief Business Officer

UJET, Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center, announced the continued expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Tom Puorro as Chief Business Officer (CBO). In his role as CBO, Puorro will spearhead UJET’s global partnerships and alliances, helping to further UJET’s position as the world’s most disruptive, advanced, and fastest-growing cloud contact center.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy