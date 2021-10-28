CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Overnight Rain Kicks Off Rainy Couple Of Days Ahead

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!. After a fairly seasonal day yesterday, temperatures will surge to the mid-60s today. The warmth will not stick around for long as another upper low will slide through the area this weekend. WEATHER LINKS:. Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar...

