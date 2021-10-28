CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hockey world commends Kyle Beach for coming forward as John Doe in Blackhawks sex abuse scandal

By Julia Kreuz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Courage" is the word to describe Kyle Beach's decision to speak up. Beach came forward on Wednesday as a victim in the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual-assault scandal involving the team's former video coach Bradley Aldrich in 2010. Referred to as John Doe in legal documents, Beach revealed his identity in...

The Spokesman-Review

Former Spokane Chiefs standout Kyle Beach admits he’s ‘John Doe’ in lawsuit against NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks

Former Spokane Chiefs standout Kyle Beach admitted Wednesday he was the player involved in the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal. Beach, a former first-round draft pick who scored a team-high 52 goals for the Chiefs in 2009-10, said in a televised interview on Canada’s The Sports Network that he was “John Doe” in a lawsuit filed in May against the Blackhawks for mishandling his sexual assault allegations 11 years ago.
SPOKANE, WA
Awful Announcing

Kyle Beach comes forward as John Doe in TSN conversation: “I want to make sure…this does not happen to somebody else.

Through much of the reporting and then the ultimate investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks’ handling of 2010 sexual abuse allegations against then-video coach Brad Aldrich, the identity of the key player in question was only listed as “John Doe.” On Wednesday, Kyle Beach revealed in a TSN SportsCentre interview with Rick Westhead (who had led much of the reporting into this, along with The Athletic team of Katie Strang, Mark Lazerus, and Scott Powers) that he is the aforementioned John Doe. Beach, now playing in Germany, spoke candidly about how this abuse has affected him, and how disappointed he was in the responses and denials from the Blackhawks’ organization and the lack of action from the NHLPA, and the full conversation between him and Westhead is well worth a watch or a read (there’s a full transcription in that TSN link). But his comments that really stand out are on why he’s going public with this:
Second City Hockey

Kyle Beach identifies himself as ‘John Doe’ from Blackhawks internal investigation

For the first time, Kyle Beach has stepped forward publicly as the player identified as “John Doe” in the internal investigation unveiled by the team on Tuesday — the player who made the sexual assault allegations against former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich. Beach was a first-round pick (11th overall)...
Coeur d'Alene Press

VIDEO: Former Spokane Chief comes forward as 'John Doe' in Blackhawks investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Chief Kyle Beach has revealed himself as the “John Doe” in the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault investigation. According to the Associated Press, Beach stated that he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach with the Blackhawks organization back in 2010. His accusations were ignored by his team and the league just days before the Blackhawks won its first Stanley Cup since 1961. Now, 11 years later, the NHL team is facing serious consequences.
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
chatsports.com

Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
Asbury Park Press

Rangers react to Blackhawks scandal and Kyle Beach interview, hold off on criticism of NHL

TARRYTOWN - In the wake of the damning report that revealed inaction by Chicago Blackhawks' management when presented with sexual assault allegations in 2010, hockey feels like an afterthought. The Blackhawks and the NHL are under intense scrutiny about the failed response that allowed the alleged predator, former video coach...
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Roundup: Former Wolf Pack Kyle Beach comes forward in Blackhawks investigation; Jeff Gorton possible Chicago GM; and more

The New York Rangers acquired forward Kyle Beach from Chicago in exchange for forward Brandon Mashinter on December 6th, 2013. Unbeknownst to many in hockey, the 23 year-old was the victim of a sexual assault back in 2010 in the Blackhawks organization. Beach played one season for the Wolf Pack...
wjol.com

Blackhawks In Settlement Talks With Kyle Beach

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The Blackhawks are in settlement talks with former player Kyle Beach. At issue is how much the Hawks will pay Beach for the team’s handling of sexual abuse allegations he made against then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. An independent investigation determined that senior management failed to act at the time. The Hawks have apologized to Beach and promised to work on a fair resolution.
chatsports.com

Gary Bettman continues dispiriting trend of power failing Kyle Beach in Blackhawks scandal

Chicago Blackhawks, Kyle Beach, Gary Bettman, National Hockey League Players' Association, Western Hockey League, Stanley Cup. Who had the power, and how that power was used and misused is central to everything pertaining to the alleged sexual assault of former Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach, and to the cover-up, excuse-making and generally shameful behavior that has followed.
New York Post

Brad Aldrich’s name covered on Stanley Cup amid Blackhawks’ sex-abuse scandal

CHICAGO — The Hockey Hall of Fame has covered the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the Chicago Blackhawks’ run to the 2010 championship. Brad Aldrich’s name was covered with X’s on Sunday, the same...
