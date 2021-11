A firm associated with the owner of the Forge restaurant in Miami Beach acquired an equestrian estate in Wellington for $12.3 million, a discount from its prior trade. The 16.65-acre ranch at 15725 Sunset Lane was sold by 15725 Sunset Lane LLC, managed by attorney Steven M. Carr in Boston, to Enchantment Farms LLC, managed by Nancy G. Malnik in Ocean Ridge. Malnik is the wife of Alvin Malnik, and the address listed for the LLC is the same address as his homestead property in Ocean Ridge.

WELLINGTON, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO