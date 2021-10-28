Key Digital launches Key Digital Africa

AuditBoard, the innovative cloud-based platform transforming how enterprises manage critical audit, risk, and compliance programs, today announced the launch of the AuditBoard Community at Audit & Beyond 2021, AuditBoard’s annual user conference taking place October 19-21 at Terranea Resort in Los Angeles, California. The AuditBoard Community is an online gathering place where AuditBoard customers and other risk professionals can come together to discuss AuditBoard solutions, engage around industry trends at large, and discover and share best practices with other practitioners.
