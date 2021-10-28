CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Key Digital launches Key Digital Africa

inavateonthenet.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey Digital, a developer and manufacturer of video processing and video signal distribution products, has announced the creation of Key Digital Africa, a partnership dedicated to the distribution of Key...

www.inavateonthenet.net

Comments / 0

Related
prweek.com

Abernathy MacGregor launches digital offering

NEW YORK: Strategic communications agency Abernathy MacGregor has launched a digital offering. The firm will use the offering to support clients across industries and practice areas, reflecting the growing use of and need for digital tools for communications. “As core stakeholder groups use digital channels as a primary means to...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Report: Future-Proofing the Fashion Business Begins with Flexibility

As the fashion industry endures a period of unprecedented unpredictability, responsiveness and adaptability will separate companies that successfully swim through the storm from those that sink. With the situation changing almost daily and lengthening lead times, accurately predicting demand at the start of long production cycles has become a greater challenge. And between Covid-19 outbreaks in factories and shipping delays, it is now up in the air whether goods will be finished or make it to their destination on time. Once merchandise is made, planning out inventory allocation for fulfillment is now more complex since shoppers are switching between multiple channels. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefabricator.com

3D printing, digital manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 will be key focuses of U.K. plastics show

The Plastics Live show, scheduled for July 5-6, 2022, in Coventry, U.K., will bring together exhibitors, attendees, and conference participants interested in the production of plastic parts, additive manufacturing (AM), digital manufacturing, and Industry 4.0. Plastics Live organizer Scott Colman expects to welcome 150 exhibitors, 2,600-plus attendees, and more than...
BUSINESS
Healthcare IT News

DHAGE identifies digital inclusion as key goal in building a resilient society

Calls to action suggested by DHAGE include more inclusive and accessible health services by in-house and private sector companies, while barriers to digital services identified included a lack of digital skills and connectivity. WHY IT MATTERS. During the third DHAGE 2021 high-level meeting, held last month, decision makers in Europe...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Key Digital Africa#28 10 2021 Key Digital#Key Digital Europe#Key Digital#Magfre Enterprises#Kenyan
inavateonthenet.net

Absen and Brompton Technology to create virtual studios

LED manufacturer Absen, and Brompton Technology, a provider of LED video processing, are joining forces to offer high-end virtual studios. Absen’s LED background paired with Brompton Technology’s processing systems for LED videowalls, offers integrators and customers access to video packages when it comes to virtual studio creation. Adam Berditch, Absen’s...
BUSINESS
inavateonthenet.net

Smart hospital market value to reach $59bn globally by 2026

A new study by Juniper Research has found that the smart hospitals market will be worth $59 billion (€50.6bn) by 2026, up from $29bn in 2021; representing an average annual growth of 15%. The concept of the smart hospital includes analytics, connected devices, and healthcare platforms to improve care, productivity, and operational efficiency.
HEALTH
World Economic Forum

Pathways to Digital Justice: Whitepaper Launch

The World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Data Policy liaised with the Global Future Council on Media, Entertainment and Sport and the Global Future Council on AI for Humanity to make the case for a new policy framework that effectively addresses issues of justice arising in a range of digital contexts.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Digitizing Governments Boosts Business Trade, Digital Payments Across Africa

In lists of technology innovations and developments across West Africa, we usually see the achievements of the usual suspects: Nigeria, Ghana and sometimes Cote d’Ivoire. But one country that is making great strides in the sub-region is Senegal, a leader in information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) that has made the digital economy a key priority of the nation’s development strategy.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
massdevice.com

LifeScan launches digital diabetes management platform

LifeScan announced today that it launched its OneTouch solutions offering wellness programs to help people manage their diabetes. Malvern, Pennsylvania–based LifeScan made its OneTouch solutions available to consumers in the U.S. now and plans to soon offer it to healthcare providers, payors and employers as a reimbursed adjudicated option in early 2022.
HEALTH
thepaypers.com

BBVA launches all-digital retail banking in Italy

The BBVA Group has announced the launch of an all-digital retail banking in Italy, with a different value proposition and customer experience. BBVA is entering the Italian market with free digital banking, as the press release says. The bank wants to bring together the product offering and strength of a traditional bank with the customer experience of a digital player.
BUSINESS
Healthcare IT News

Digital literacy, automation among key priorities of APAC health CIOs

Ahead of the release of the HIMSS APAC CIO report in November, an expert panel at the HIMSS21 APAC Conference discussed problems confronting health CIOs today and shared solutions to resolve them. The panel comprised Kuroda Tomohiro, CIO and Medical Information Technology and Administration Planning Division Director at Kyoto University...
HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Gentoo makes two key digital appointments

Lisa McClure has joined the organisation as head of user centred design, while John Shepherd has become their head of solutions. They will assist with Gentoo’s ongoing “digital transformation”. Lisa comes from Opencast Software where she was a senior consultant. She has extensive experience working with both public and private sector organisations.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AuditBoard Launches New Digital Customer Community

AuditBoard, the innovative cloud-based platform transforming how enterprises manage critical audit, risk, and compliance programs, today announced the launch of the AuditBoard Community at Audit & Beyond 2021, AuditBoard’s annual user conference taking place October 19-21 at Terranea Resort in Los Angeles, California. The AuditBoard Community is an online gathering place where AuditBoard customers and other risk professionals can come together to discuss AuditBoard solutions, engage around industry trends at large, and discover and share best practices with other practitioners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
martechseries.com

DoubleVerify Launches Contextual Targeting Solution for Digital Publishers

New offering utilizes DV’s Semantic Science engine to create highly contextually relevant targeting categories. DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of Custom Contextual targeting for DV Publisher Suite. The new solution enables premium digital publishers to effectively monetize in the post-cookie era, without sacrificing consumer privacy, by positively targeting relevant ads and aligning inventory with advertiser targeting objectives.
SOFTWARE
travelweekly.com

Hilton introduces shareable digital room key

Hilton has announced the rollout of a series of technology updates that will be implemented across the company's 18 brands, including a digital key that can be used by more than one guest per room. Hilton's Digital Key service is currently offered at more than 80% of the company's properties,...
LIFESTYLE
inavateonthenet.net

Poly and AppSpace partner to deliver workspace communications

Poly has announced the integration of Appspace, a provider of workplace experience software. Appspace allows Poly Video OS device users to enable modern team communications and digital signage to add value to meeting spaces during downtime. The Appspace integration offers workplace communication opportunities for HR, corporate communications, marketing, and other...
SOFTWARE
dvrplayground.com

Digital Banking Platforms Market 2021 Extensive Study by Major Key Players-Backbase, EdgeVerve Systems, Temenos, Finastra

The global Digital Banking Platforms market size was valued at US$ million in 2019, and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028. Global Market Vision added an innovative statistical data of ‘Global Digital Banking Platforms market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Size and Forecast To 2028′. To discover the different aspects of the business, this report uses exploratory techniques, such as primary and secondary research. It provides a valuable source of data, which helps to take complicated decisions in business. The research analyst provides an elaborated description of different verticals of businesses.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Hotel Digital Marketing Software Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players Guestcentric, WHM Global, Milestone, Vizergy

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Hotel Digital Marketing Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Hotel Digital Marketing Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
businesstraveller.com

Hilton adds ability to share Digital Key with travel companions

Hilton has announced a number of technology enhancements, including a new Digital Key Share service allowing more than one guest to have access to their room’s Digital Key. Hilton launched its Digital Key technology back in 2015, which enables guests to use the Hilton Honors app on their mobile phone as a room key.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy