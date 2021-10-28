CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

After a Limp First Season, William Jackson Harper Revitalizes HBO Max Rom-Com Anthology Love Life

By Judy Berman
TIME
TIME
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nluS3_0cfE1Vxn00

It’s an old story. Just when you think you know where your life is heading, somebody comes along and shoves you off that safe, familiar trail and onto a new one. One such transition shapes the smart second season of Love Life , an HBO Max anthology series that follows the romantic travails of a new character in each season.

This edition’s protagonist, Marcus Watkins, a married book editor played by William Jackson Harper, meets his potential soulmate Mia Hines ( Jessica Williams ) at a wedding. ( Season 1 viewers will recognize Anna Kendrick ’s Darby as the bride.) Small talk leads to an “emotional affair” that hastens the end of Marcus’ marriage. Instead of navigating his new path with Mia, however, as he’d hoped to do, he’s left lost in the woods, not just single, but also fundamentally confused about who he is and what he wants out of life. The scenario yields a far fresher story than Kendrick’s generic single-girl-in-the-city tale.

Like its predecessor, the season, which debuts Oct. 28, speeds through Marcus’ entanglements at the rate of roughly one per episode, from the eager but inexperienced college girl (Aline Mayagoitia) to the older beauty who pays for fancy hotel rooms (Leslie Bibb). But at its core is the identity crisis his feelings for Mia set into motion. Uncomfortable in his own skin; tired of having to prove his authenticity to people, like the cocky young author he’s courting, who judge him for not being “Black enough”; and exhausted by white people who compare him to Obama, Marcus also has a strained relationship with his hard-to-please dad (John Earl Jelks). (In a sweet casting choice, Janet Hubert , The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ’s original Aunt Viv, plays his mom.) That tension doesn’t seem at all unrelated to his struggle to define Black masculinity on his own terms.

As Mia drifts in and out of his life, hauling her own truckload of baggage, it’s through introspection, experience and personal accountability that Marcus approaches that elusive quality: maturity. Love Life isn’t the first rom-com to trace a character’s belated emotional coming-of-age through successive relationships, yet Harper’s subtle, unaffected performance and the insight with which the people in his life are written and cast save it from the glibness of rom-coms like John Cusack’s High Fidelity . Punkie Johnson is a particular standout as Marcus’ lady-killer sister Ida, while her SNL castmate Ego Nwodim brings nuance and empathy to Ola, a New Age-y, Afrocentric playwright girlfriend of Marcus’ who might have otherwise come off as a caricature.

Onscreen romance has evolved quite a bit since The Philadelphia Story —and even since Notting Hill . We’ve seen the genre diversify with movies like Crazy Rich Asians and shows like Insecure . The L Word , Looking and The Half of It have explored queer love in all its many incarnations. And yet, we still don’t see many love stories that examine the difficulties a man, let alone a Black man, might have to work through in forming an identity independent of his long-term partner. There is no male equivalent to Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore . HBO’s gender-flipped remake of Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes From a Marriage felt forced.

There are good reasons why finding oneself post-breakup has become an archetypally female narrative. Even when we aren’t extracting ourselves from abusive or domineering partners, women face unique pressure to please. But we’re not the only ones forced to define ourselves within a system purpose-built to accommodate people who don’t share our identity. Whether he’s putting up with his white boss’s microaggressions or contorting himself to fit Ola’s idealized conception of “Black love,” the Marcus we meet lives largely on other people’s terms. Only in interrogating everything about his life—his family, his friendships and his career, as well as his romantic relationships—can he become a person who’s ready for real love. As RuPaul might say: if you can’t fulfill your own emotional needs, how the hell are you gonna fulfill anyone else’s?

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Love & Death: HBO Max Releases First Look Photos, Cast Members Added

HBO Max has released first-look photos (above and below) for the new series Love & Death and the streaming service has added five to its cast. The series follows two couples living in Texas and shows how their lives change when an axe comes into play. Brian d’Arcy James, Mackenzie...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Leslie Bibb
Person
Rupaul
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
John Cusack
Person
Janet Hubert
Person
William Jackson Harper
startattle.com

Love Life (Season 2) HBO Max, Anna Kendrick, trailer, release date

Season two of Love Life focuses on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was the one. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. Startattle.com – Love Life | HBO Max.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

HBO Max's Revamped Love Life Season 2 Delivers a Compelling New Romantic Journey

The first season of Love Life, the HBO Max romantic comedy anthology series from Sam Boyd, was a slightly uneven look at the string of romantic entanglements that a person experiences on the path to meeting their soulmate. Season 1 featured Anna Kendrick, whose peppy energy made her enigmatic character Darby endearing even while her terrible decision making made me want to throw a remote at the screen. Marred by cringe-worthy love interests—especially a relationship with Magnus Lund (Nick Thune) who used and verbally abused Darby and got way too much screen time in return—Love Life’s inaugural season spent most of its time showing us all of the bad decisions that Darby makes on her way to finding “the one.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Love Life#Hbo
Decider

What Time Will ‘Succession’ Season 3 Episode 2 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

Only Jesse Armstrong’s twisted saga can make press conferences and ignored phone calls feel as life-or-death as a war saga. Wondering when you can expect the next episode of Succession Season 3? Here’s everything we know. It’s time to pick sides, children. The second installment of this new season premieres...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Love Life on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Created by Sam Boyd, ‘Love Life’ is a romantic comedy series that captures the protagonist’s emotional journey from their exciting and messy first love to their last romance. While offering an insight into what truly constitutes love, the show also provides a closer look at romance in contemporary times. Narrated by Lesley Manville, the anthology series features Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, and Sasha Compère. If you are looking for a light-hearted romantic show that offers a fresh perspective on relationships, then you must not miss out on ‘Love Life.’ So, let us share with you everything you need to know about it.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cleveland.com

‘Love Life’ on HBO Max: How to watch the Season 2 premiere, cast, trailer

“Love Life” Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Oct. 28. The latest “Love Life” season, according to HBO Max, takes place after Marcus’ marriage “unexpectedly implodes.” He is starting from step one to rebuild his life, and hoping to once again find love. As Marcus gets into the dating scene, he finds himself in a love triangle this season and has to make a choice about what he really wants.
TV SERIES
blackfilm.com

Co-Showrunners Bridget Bedard & Rachelle Williams Talk ‘LOVE LIFE’ Season 2

Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru chats with co-showrunners and executive producers Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams about the HBO Max season 2 premiere of the romantic comedy anthology series LOVE LIFE, how the series took shape and what they want viewers to know and expect from the upcoming season. Love Life returns with three episodes on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28.
TV SERIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Harper steps into lead role, embraces 'Love Life' story

NEW YORK – His new project may be as the lead in HBO Max's “Love Life,” but William Jackson Harper will be the first to tell you he doesn't usually seek out relationship stories. “Rom-coms are not the thing that I gravitate to,” said the actor. “I like a lot...
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

Sunday night’s HBO lineup is looking prettyyyyy, prettyyyyy, prettyyyy, good. From 9:00-10:02 p.m. ET, we’re gifted with an all-new episode of Succession (L to the OG, dude be the OG). From 10:02-10:39 p.m. ET, the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s critically-acclaimed dramedy Insecure debuts. And finally, at 10:40 p.m. ET Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for an eleventh season of deliciously cringe-worthy humor.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
TIME

TIME

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy