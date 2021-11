Park Soo Young (Lizzy) has received a fine for causing a car accident while driving under the influence. On May 18 at approximately 10 p.m. KST, Park Soo Young ran into a taxi while driving under the influence in the neighborhood of Cheongdam in Seoul’s Gangnam district. Her blood alcohol level at the time was over 0.08 percent, which is enough to have her driver’s license revoked.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO