Meadville Medical Center adds temporary space because of rise of COVID cases

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrNEG_0cfE0Iln00
Meadville Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Kraeling motions to the new patient overflow that is located near the entrance to the emergency room of the hospital. SHANNON ROAE/Meadville Tribune

The rise in new COVID cases in Crawford County is stretching Meadville Medical Center Emergency Department's capacity to handle patients.

To add capacity, Meadville Medical Center is in the process of adding temporary extra space for its emergency department in the form of a mobile office trailer.

The trailer arrived Wednesday morning and placed outside the hospital's emergency department on Liberty Street.

Final installation, including electric and heating hookups, is being completed this week, Dr. Kevin Kraeling, the hospital's chief medical officer, said Wednesday. It will be followed by a state inspection that, hopefully, will put the temporary building in use next week, Kraeling said.

The extra space just can't come online soon enough, according to Kraeling.

"We have 30 total patients in ER right now — the Emergency Department is not slowing down," Kraeling said Wednesday afternoon. "We have 18 beds in the Emergency Department, but at times we've had to use hallway beds."

The extra space will handle emergency department patient overflow as a waiting area for patients who have very minor ailments or are awaiting test results, Kraeling said.

"This is for sprained ankles, simple emergency room visits — this is not for patients with heart attacks, strokes or broken bones," he emphasized. "This will allow us to put 12 to 15 patients there with staff and keep social distancing."

"Our Emergency Department volume at any given time lately has been upward of 50 patients at a time — so that really causes a lot of congestion in our waiting area," he said. "We're hoping that this will offload some of that waiting room congestion."

Patients visiting the Emergency Department still will go into the Liberty Street building for triage and get a medical screening examination and then any necessary testing done, he said.

The ongoing pandemic is what's pushing Meadville Medical Center's emergency capacity, he said.

"COVID is driving the volume," Kraeling said. "There's been a significant uptick in COVID admissions at the hospital lately. A lot of them are unvaccinated patients — that's why we're really pushing the vaccine in order to help those folks from not getting so ill that they require a visit to the hospital."

Since August, Meadville Medical Center's daily inpatient census has 30 to 45 COVID cases, Kraeling said. That compares to about an average of 13 to 15 COVID inpatient cases during May and June, he said.

About 80 percent of those admitted for COVID are unvaccinated patients with 20 percent vaccinated, Kraeling said. Most of those vaccinated COVID patients who are admitted have other health problems, he said. Most of the admitted vaccinated COVID case patients do recover, though some whose immune systems are compromised by other health problems have succumbed, he said.

Kraeling served as an emergency room physician at MMC before taking over as the hospital's chief medical officer on July 1. He took over from Dr. Denise Johnson, who was named Pennsylvania's Acting Physician General by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

