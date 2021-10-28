CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky posts 1,702 COVID-19 cases, 20 virus-related deaths

By bluegrasslive
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFSCm_0cfE0Ht400

Kentucky reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more virus-related deaths on Wednesday, while the rate of residents testing positive for the virus dropped again.

The latest coronavirus-related deaths to be announced included Kentuckians as young as 33 and 37, Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update on social media.

The state’s virus-related death toll rose to at least 9,685 since the pandemic began.

The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus dropped to 5.56%, the governor said.

The state reported that 869 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, down slightly from the prior day. The latest hospital count included 276 virus patients in intensive care units and 145 on ventilators.

Last week, Kentucky reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 11 weeks.

Comments / 1

Related
Bluegrass Live

Manufacturer to add 170 jobs in south-central Kentucky

A manufacturer plans to create 170 jobs as part of a $27 million expansion of its Kentucky operations to support future electric vehicle-related business, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The investment by Nemak USA Inc. will support building upgrades and new equipment for its operations in Glasgow in south-central Kentucky, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Republicans retain 3 legislative seats in Kentucky

Republicans retained three Kentucky legislative seats — two in the House and one in the Senate — in special elections on Tuesday. Donald Douglas was elected to the Senate to fill the remainder of Tom Buford’s term in a central Kentucky district. Buford, a longtime GOP lawmaker, died in July.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Beshear: Economic development tops $10 billion in Kentucky

Kentucky’s record-setting pace for economic development growth has exceeded $10 billion in private-sector investments this year, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The amount includes new location announcements and expansion projects, the governor said. Those investments have led to more than 15,200 full-time jobs being announced, he said. It shows that Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
Bluegrass Live

Toyota announces $461 million investment in Kentucky plant

Toyota is investing $461 million into its first U.S. plant to add new technology, increase production flexibility and reduce its carbon footprint, the company said Friday in a statement. The announcement didn’t include new jobs at the central Kentucky facility, but officials said 1,400 temporary jobs would be converted into...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Jobless rates fall in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties

Unemployment rates fell in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties between September 2020 and September 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics. Jobless rates rose in two of the state’s counties and stayed the same in two others during that time. Three counties — Cumberland, Oldham and Woodford — had...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky reports nearly 30 more coronavirus deaths,

Kentucky reported 1,626 COVID-19 cases and a decreased positivity rate of 6.25% Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a social media post. Around 27% of the new cases Friday were in children and teens aged 18 and under. The Democratic governor also reported 29 virus-related deaths which include a 27-year-old.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

As 7-week-old Kentucky baby dies of COVID-19, governor warns residents not to become complacent on pandemic

Kentuckians should guard against complacency in the fight against COVID-19 amid recent declines in hospitalizations and other key virus-related statistics, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. Most coronavirus-related trends in Kentucky have been on a downward trend, Beshear said, but he lamented that virus deaths remain far too high. Later Thursday,...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Kentucky Governor#Governor Of Kentucky
Bluegrass Live

Striking Kentucky bourbon workers agree to new contract, ending six-week labor dispute

Striking workers at one of the world’s largest bourbon producers voted to a ratify a new contract Saturday, a day after announcing a tentative agreement with Heaven Hill. About 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D went on strike about six weeks ago, forming picket lines at the company’s operations in Bardstown, Kentucky, after rejecting a previous contract proposal.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Bluegrass Live

Turkey Shoot raises funds for Kentucky veteran museum

No fowl play was involved in the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum’s Turkey Shoot on Saturday, although sharpshooters with the best aim could win frozen turkeys and turkey trophies. The Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum hosted its ninth annual Turkey Shoot fundraiser Saturday on land behind the museum. Participants donated...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Enhancements made to Kentucky’s victim-notification system

Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has announced several enhancements to Kentucky’s crime victim-notification system, made possible through a federal grant awarded last year. New features to the Victim Information and Notification Everyday, or VINE, system include a voice search option, enhanced security, a personalized watch list and a zip code and...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bluegrass Live

Nearly two-dozen more deaths of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Kentucky reported 23 more coronavirus-related deaths and more than 720 new virus cases Monday. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 8.26%, continuing a steady decline recently, Gov. Andy Beshear reported on social media. The statewide death toll from the virus reached at least 9,150 with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll tops 9,000

Kentucky’s coronavirus-related death toll surpassed 9,000 on Thursday, a grim reminder of the trauma still being inflicted by the pandemic despite the downward trend in virus cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Andy Beshear said. In its daily report, the Bluegrass State posted 50 more virus-related deaths, pushing the death count to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
12K+
Followers
964
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy