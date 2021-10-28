Kentucky posts 1,702 COVID-19 cases, 20 virus-related deaths

Kentucky reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more virus-related deaths on Wednesday, while the rate of residents testing positive for the virus dropped again.

The latest coronavirus-related deaths to be announced included Kentuckians as young as 33 and 37, Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update on social media.

The state’s virus-related death toll rose to at least 9,685 since the pandemic began.

The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus dropped to 5.56%, the governor said.

The state reported that 869 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, down slightly from the prior day. The latest hospital count included 276 virus patients in intensive care units and 145 on ventilators.

Last week, Kentucky reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 11 weeks.