In a new interview with Jon Marchewka of Rock In The FastLane, former ACCEPT and current U.D.O. frontman Udo Dirkschneider was asked what he would like his legacy to be. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I always try to be normal. I'm not a typical rock and roll star, [sporting] sunsglasses and [telling people], 'Hey, man…' I try to be a normal, normal person. But what I [know] is that I inspired a lot of bands — with ACCEPT and also now with U.D.O. That makes you proud that you did something in this business — inspired other musicians, and also really well-known musicians. And that was really, like, 'Woah! Okay.' That makes you proud. And then you know that you did something in this business. So, that's it for me. It's, like, okay, thank you very much."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO