- Of course, Musk would not be the only one impacted, but he has certainly shouted the loudest. The wealthiest 0.0005 percent of Americans would be targeted, including anyone that either earned an income of $100 million a year for three straight years or has over $1 billion in assets, in what is thought to be a more balanced approach to taxing the wealthy. This works out that about 700 people in the US would see an increase in tax on their wealth. The real kicker is the way in which the tax is calculated – billionaires would need to pay 23.8 percent tax on all capital gains from tradeable assets. This would mean each year the billionaires would get taxed based on the market value of their assets, a significant change to the tax system.

