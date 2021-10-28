Midfielder Bryan Vazquez carries on tradition at LCCC

CHEYENNE – Bryan Vazquez didn’t need to make a recruiting visit to Laramie County Community College.

He was already well-versed in the pros and cons of playing soccer at the school because two of his older siblings had already played for the Golden Eagles.

Brenda Vazquez patrolled the midfield during the 2014 and ’15 campaigns. Ricardo Vazquez suited up for LCCC in 2017 and ’18.

“I came to a lot of games here, and I liked the campus, I liked the team, and (LCCC coach Vince Gibson) was always really respectful to me and my family,” Bryan Vazquez said. “I thought it might be best to go somewhere else, but I could see myself growing here.

“I thought coming here could open doors for me. I didn’t think much about it. It just felt right.”

Vazquez was a second team all-state pick during his senior season at Skyview High in Thornton, Colorado. He also was his class’s valedictorian and played for the Colorado Rapids entrant in the Elite Clubs National League. That familiarity definitely helped during the recruiting process, Gibson said.

“I was worried we weren’t going to get him coming out of high school because he was such a good player, and I thought he was going to play at a higher division,” the coach said. “Having his brother and sister come here before him definitely helped.

“He was able to watch our style of play and be around the team. He really liked how we did things.”

Vazquezes are actually the second set of three siblings to play soccer at LCCC. Cheyenne East graduates Jose, Jorge and Victoria Arenas, who donned Eagles uniforms between 2006-13.

Vazquez – a 5-foot-7 midfielder – has scored nine goals and assisted on six others across 48 career matches (42 starts) entering the Region IX semifinals. The No. 4-ranked Eagles (13-1-1) host Western Nebraska at noon Friday.

The winner plays in the Region IX title match at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I wasn’t where I wanted to be as a player coming out of high school,” Vazquez said. “I defend really well, and I give my all and run until I can’t anymore.

“But I still need to work on my finishing and being more dangerous with my passes, dribbles and shots in the final third. I’m a lot better than I was, but I’m not done yet.”

Gibson sees few similarities between Vazquez and his siblings.

“They all have a great work ethic, and are all great leaders, but they’re all different as players,” the coach said. “Ricardo was a good defender, but Bryan is more of an attacking-type player. Brenda was the complete package. She was a great midfielder who could run the whole show offensively and defensively.”

Bryan Vazquez had seven goals and three assists as a freshman in 2019, helping LCCC reach the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament for the first time in school history. He repeatedly showed he wasn’t going to be bullied on the field.

“He is small, but he is very physical,” sophomore Carlos Vargas said. “We call him Little Tanque, which is Spanish for Little Tank. He goes up for headers against 6-foot defenders and wins the ball because he is so tough, fearless and smart.

“He is a workhorse. I love his mentality, because he is always working and pushing us to be better.”

The Little Tank moniker pre-dates LCCC.

“I actually got that nickname in my very first high school game,” Vazquez said with a laugh. “I knocked down three people who were on me. Ever since then, it has stuck.”

Gibson thinks the name is fitting.

“As small as he is, he holds his ground really well,” the coach said. “It’s hard to knock him off the ball because he uses his body so well. He’ll be the complete package by the time he’s out of here.”