(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):. -Earnings: -$53.79 million in Q3 vs. -$35.90 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q3 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.96 million or -$0.01 per share for the period. -Revenue: $355.81 million in Q3 vs. $340.21 million in the same period last year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO