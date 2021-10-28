CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Moore: I'll split it with you

By Column by John Moore
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile much of America enjoys four equal seasons, those of us in Texas celebrate two: Hot and less hot. Between October and February, it’s kinda cold in Texas. The rest of the year, it’s hot and humid. But, as September gives way to October, there is a feeling, albeit...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

$240 Million Ranch Sold - Sandow Lakes Ranch - Rockdale Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Following the public announcement by Alcoa Corporation today, of the completed sale of Sandow Lakes Ranch, the former Rockdale industrial site owned by Alcoa; the founder of Icon Global, Bernard Uechtritz, who was responsible for the marketing and sale of the multifaceted property, has confirmed the closed transaction.
DALLAS, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Moore: Silence of the limbs

When I first started driving, my arms and legs all had assignments. But now, fewer of my limbs have something to do when I’m going down the road. The car and the computers that operate the car are doing more. I’m doing less. The dimmer switch in the floor is...
CARS
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
Tyler Morning Telegraph

8 propositions on Tuesday's ballot in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas voters will see eight state propositions on their ballots Tuesday. Each is a proposed amendment to the Texas Constitution and, as usual, voters will have the opportunity to vote “for” or “against” each of them. All of the potential amendments originated in the Texas Legislature because...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Election Day in Texas: Bruggeman wins another term as mayor in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - A mayor's race topped the election ballot in Texarkana, Texas Tuesday. Bob Bruggeman won another term in office, defeating former city councilman Brian Matthews with 68% to 32% of the vote. The mayor's race is for a three-year term. Bruggeman will be sworn in Dec. 13. In...
TEXAS STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Five Texas counties among top in nation for housing growth

(The Center Square) – Texas is home to five of the 10 metropolitan counties across the country that had the fastest growth in housing units over the last decade, according to new data from the Census Bureau. Hays (Austin–Round Rock–Georgetown), Comal (San Antonio–New Braunfels), Williamson (Austin–Round Rock), Fort Bend (Houston–The...
TEXAS STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Neil Sperry: Gardener's Mailbag

Dear Neil: I’ve been wondering for some time what this weed is that’s in my yard. Is there a good way to eliminate it?. Answer: You have K.R. bluestem, as in “King Ranch.” It was brought in as a forage grass, but it has escaped the ranchlands and invaded home lawns, commercial properties, parks and vacant lots. It seems like this year has been the worst by far. Since it’s a perennial grass, there is no “pre-emergent” that will help with it. About all you can do is mow frequently to prevent seedheads from forming. If you have a small outbreak apply a glyphosate-only herbicide to kill it out, but know that the glyphosate will also kill desirable grass that you hit, so be as precise as you can.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy