Moore: I'll split it with you

Dear Neil: I’ve been wondering for some time what this weed is that’s in my yard. Is there a good way to eliminate it?. Answer: You have K.R. bluestem, as in “King Ranch.” It was brought in as a forage grass, but it has escaped the ranchlands and invaded home lawns, commercial properties, parks and vacant lots. It seems like this year has been the worst by far. Since it’s a perennial grass, there is no “pre-emergent” that will help with it. About all you can do is mow frequently to prevent seedheads from forming. If you have a small outbreak apply a glyphosate-only herbicide to kill it out, but know that the glyphosate will also kill desirable grass that you hit, so be as precise as you can.

