UW, SJSU both look to rebound from recent struggles

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming and San Jose State started the season with Mountain West title aspirations, with each being picked to finish second in their respective division.

As the home stretch of the season approaches, however, these presumed contenders find themselves fighting simply to become bowl eligible.

Wyoming (4-3 overall, 0-3 MW) is coming off a third consecutive loss to open league play, while the Spartans (4-4, 2-2) had lost three of their previous four games before escaping a scare from winless UNLV last week.

UW coach Craig Bohl takes responsibility for his team’s tailspin, which started following the Cowboys’ first 4-0 start this century. However, he also sees an opportunity to be spurred from overcoming adversity – something the Pokes hope to accomplish Saturday at SJSU.

“There’s a principle in leadership that the first person you have to lead is you,” Bohl said. “I take responsibility (in) going in and making sure we have a clear vision with what we’re going to correct, and how we’re going to correct it. Sometimes, in the darkest times, when you’re able to come through those things, it gives you a baseline of foundation – a point that you can springboard off of. That’s happened in my coaching career, so that’s my plan.

“I do know this: If we hang our heads, if we don’t create a vision to work ourselves out of this challenge, we’re just going to incur more challenges. We play in a really tough league ... and we have to make sure we put ourselves positionally to move ourselves forward. Have we done that the last couple weeks? The scoreboard would certainly say we haven’t.”

While the Cowboys are determined to turn the offense around, it won’t be an easy task.

Senior defensive lineman Cade Hall has built off his 2020 MW defensive player of the year campaign, recording 26 tackles, 3½ tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles for the Spartans. Viliami Fehoko has also been a force up front, with nine tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups in seven games.

“Defensively, their front is very impressive,” Bohl said. “No. 92, Hall, was a Mountain West defensive player of the year last year, and he’s returning. No. 42, Fehoko, is an excellent defensive lineman. He’s 6-foot-4, 268. Going back to Hall ... he’s just a real wrecking ball there. Then you have great length at corner.”

SJSU has been without second-team all-conference quarterback Nick Starkel – who helped lead the Spartans to last year’s MW title – since an injury suffered Sept. 25 in a loss at Western Michigan. They’ve certainly struggled at times without Starkel, evidenced by three losses and two close calls against New Mexico State and UNLV, but his replacement has also provided a new dimension to the offense.

Junior Nick Nash has compiled 788 yards on 57.3% passing, with five touchdowns and two interceptions on the year. He’s been perhaps most dangerous with his feet, rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown in last week’s comeback win over the Rebels.

“Looking at San Jose, they’re a good team that’s had some good wins and close games,” UW senior linebacker Chad Muma said Monday. “Just looking at their offense, they have a decent quarterback and some good threats. I haven’t dove into them too much yet, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The Pokes’ 4-0 start seems like a distant memory at this point. However, senior running back Xazavian Valladay believes their early success can provide a blueprint for how to turn the season around.

“We really just need to go out and play,” Valladay said. “We don’t need to have brain farts, we just need to go out and play. That’s what we did at the start of the season.

“If we go out there and play ball and have fun, and not overthink, we’ll be in a good position to do what we did at the start of the season.”

Making the move

Wyoming announced Tuesday afternoon that sophomore Levi Williams would start at quarterback against the Spartans, a move that comes following four consecutive substandard performances for the passing game.

Bohl said Wednesday the Pokes do not plan to split snaps between Williams and junior Sean Chambers as they have the previous two weeks, but also noted that “you never know how games will begin to unfold.”

“He’s constantly grown,” Bohl said of his decision to name Williams the starter. “From his reads to his progression, we felt like he was placing the ball where it needed to be placed. Both of them were given ample work, and we felt like our best chance to win was to make that change. Sean has been really supportive, and the team is ready to go.”

Sigh of relief

The Cowboys received a scare in the final minute of last week’s loss to New Mexico, as junior tight end Treyton Welch left the field limping after a low hit near the sideline.

Fortunately for the Pokes, the injury does not appear to be too serious. Bohl expects Welch to be close to 100% for Saturday’s contest at SJSU, stating that “Treyton is actually much further along than we all thought he would be.”