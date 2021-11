Consumer confidence has dropped for the third month in a row in a worrying turn for retailers in the build-up to Christmas.GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index fell four points to minus 17 in October against a backdrop of surging inflation and the likelihood of interest rate rises.The sharpest concern is how consumers see the future economy, with this collapsing 10 points this month in a repeat of September’s figure.Confidence in personal finances for the next 12 months fell four points to one while the major purchase index – an indication of the confidence in spending on big ticket items –...

