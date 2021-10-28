CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance Data Declares Dividend on Common Stock

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 7 days ago

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect,"...

markets.businessinsider.com

Business Insider

DXC Technology Lifts FY21 EPS Outlook, But Cuts Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) Wednesday revised its full-year outlook. The company increased its adjusted earnings guidance, but lowered its revenue guidance range due to foreign exchange fluctuations. The company now expects adjusted earnings of $3.52 to $3.72 per share and revenues of $16.4 billion to $16.6 billion. Previously,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

CubeSmart Announces 26.5% Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend

MALVERN, PA — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share for the period ending December 31, 2021. The dividend is payable on January 18, 2022, to common shareholders of record on January 3, 2022. The quarterly distribution represents an annualized dividend rate of $1.72 per share, an increase of $0.36 per share from the previous annual rate of $1.36 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Qiagen Raises FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday raised its outlook for full-year 2021 based on the stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. Net sales are now expected to grow at least 15 percent at constant exchange rates or CER and adjusted EPS is expected at $2.48 CER. Earlier, the company was expecting adjusted earnings per share to be at least $2.42 CER.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

MDU Resources Cuts FY Profit Guidance

(RTTNews) - Shares of MDU Resources (MDU) slipped 3% in extended trading session on Wednesday after the company lowered its full-year earnings outlook as the company's third-quarter results missed Street estimates. The company now expects full year earnings of $1.90 to $2.05 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Trimble Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) was $1.36 billion, up 8 percent year over year. Diluted earnings per share was $0.49 on a GAAP basis and $0.66 on a non-GAAP basis. Operating cash flow on a trailing twelve months basis was $783.5 million, up 29 percent year over year. "Trimble technology is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Miller Industries Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

For the third quarter of 2021, net sales were $164.7 million, a decrease of 2.2%, compared to $168.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was $3.8 million, or $0.34 per share, a decrease of 41.3%, compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.57 per share, in the prior year period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q3 Income Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's profit totaled $69.7 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $64.6 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Equinix Inc. Q3 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $152.22 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $66.69 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at https://newsroom.cisco.com. 212-519-0847 (for International Callers) We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

REALNETWORKS INC Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for REALNETWORKS INC (RNWK):. -Earnings: -$7.67 million in Q3 vs. -$3.24 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Revenue: $14.33 million in Q3 vs. $16.55 million in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Profit Advances In Q3, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year. The company's bottom line came in at $35.20 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $24.75 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Liberty Global Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Liberty Global Inc. (LBTYA):. -Earnings: $315.6 million in Q3 vs. -$985.6 million in the same period last year. -Revenue: $1.90 billion in Q3 vs. $2.85 billion in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Ameren Corp Reveals Increase In Q3 Earnings, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year. The company's profit came in at $425 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF):. -Earnings: -$185 million in Q3 vs. -$28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.86 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.99 per share -Revenue: $1.36 billion in Q3 vs. $0.85 billion in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nova: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nova their estimated earnings by 27.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.91, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $43,228,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Prestige Consumer: Q2 Earnings Insights

Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer their estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: SAP Q3 Earnings

SAP (NYSE:SAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SAP their estimated earnings by 33.99%, reporting an EPS of $2.05 versus an estimate of $1.53, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $435,000,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE

