On Tuesday, survey data from the Conference Board, Inc., a 501 non-profit business research group having had over a thousand member organizations across 60 countries, had unmasked that US consumer confidence had picked up solidly in October what several analysts had contemplated as an unprecedented undertaking that seemingly had bolted out of the blues, as a sharp shoot-up in labour market growth had overshadowed worries over a robust build-up in inflationary pressures, illustrating an ostensible perk-up in US economic growth over Q4, 2021 following a tumultuous third quarter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO