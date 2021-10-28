Bengals Throwback Thursday: 3 big moments vs Jets

After one of the worst losses in recent memory, a 54-13 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots, the Jets limp back home to face the hottest team in the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals. With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a PCL sprain, backup Mike White prepares to start the first game of his NFL career. Josh Johnson was also elevated from the practice squad, while newly acquired Joe Flacco is inactive as he acclimates to the offense. New York’s number one wide receiver for the season, Corey Davis, popped up this week on the injury report with a hip injury that left him limited in practice on Thursday, followed by a DNP for Friday’s practice.

