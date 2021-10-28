CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals Throwback Thursday: 3 big moments vs Jets

By Eric Bruns
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday seems to be a trap game, as the Cincinnati Bengals are riding high from the thrashing they put on the Ravens in Baltimore. Hopefully, there won’t be a hangover and the Bengals can take care of business. Before then, I went ahead and took a look at the...

Yardbarker

Jets QB Mike White to make first NFL start vs. Bengals

The New York Jets responded to rookie quarterback Zach Wilson going down to a sprained right PCL for two to four weeks by acquiring Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, and some thought that Flacco could immediately enter the Gang Green lineup for this Sunday's game against the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bengals

With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson expected to miss time with a PCL injury, the New York Jets will have a new starter under center against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will be the starting quarterback against Cincinnati. It will be White’s first career NFL start.
NFL
Person
Chris Crocker
Person
Mike Nugent
Person
Zac Taylor
ganggreennation.com

Jets Open as 10 Point Underdogs vs Bengals

The New York Jets are coming off one of the worst losses in their long history against the New England Patriots on Sunday. They were humiliated in every aspect of the game. Even the Jets’ vaunted defensive line was consistently blown off the ball by the Patriots. It was as dispiriting a loss as you’re likely to see.
NFL
chatsports.com

Corey Davis 'Not Looking Good' For Jets vs. Bengals With Hip Flexor Injury

The New York Jets could be without one of their key offensive playmakers as Corey Davis' status is "not looking good" for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering an injury in Thursday's practice. Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided the update Friday:. New York Jets. Coach...
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: Madden simulation vs. Jets in Week 8

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL world with a blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens and now they’ll take that momentum to New Jersey for a date with the hapless New York Jets, who the Bengals are double-digit favorites against. A season ago, putting this game on Halloween would have...
NFL
Times Union

Bengals vs Jets stream: How to watch online

The New York Jets (1-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) this Sunday, as backup quarterback Mike White takes over for injured rookie Zach Wilson. This season could not be going worse for the Jets so far, between the losses and key injuries. It doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better this weekend, as they host the surprise powerhouse Bengals.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets Game Preview Podcast | Jets vs. Bengals (S1E7)

Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund get a little spooky as the Jets head towards their Halloween matchup against the 5-2 Bengals. They start off with a discussion about how a new look Jets passing offense with Mike White under center compares to the Bengals' back-end defenders (1:23). They also discuss how the Green & White can limit RB Joe Mixon (17:33) and how to slow down the Joe-Burrow-Ja'Marr-Chase connection (21:59).
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Bengals Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Cincinnati Bengals is in the books, and the Jets trail the Bengals 17 - 14. In a stunning display of offensive competence, the Jets opened the game throwing the ball all over the place. They marched right down the field against a Bengals defense in disarray, and the Jets scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game for a quick 7 - 0 lead.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Jets injury report: Trey Hendrickson and Corey Davis limited

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to have most of their 53-man roster good to go as they prepare for the New York Jets. The only player who hasn’t practiced this week is third-string running back Chris Evans, who was sidelined for a second-straight day with his hamstring injury. If he’s out this week, look for the Bengals to elevate Trayveon Williams off the practice squad for Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Matchups: Breaking Down Jets vs Bengals in New York

The Bengals made a statement last week. Cincinnati not only won in Baltimore, they dominated their divisional rival 41-17. The defense sacked Lamar Jackson five times. They held the former MVP to a 48.3 completion percentage and kept the Baltimore offense in check most of the game. Joe Burrow and...
NFL
SportsGrid

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Betting Odds, Trends and Picks

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Moneyline, Total and Odds. All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bengals +4000 | Jets +10000. Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Predictions and Picks. Jets +10.5. Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York...
NFL
Daily Herald

White to start for Jets vs. Bengals for injured Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Mike White is going from little-known backup to the Big Apple spotlight. White will make his first NFL start Sunday for the New York Jets against the Cincinnati Bengals in place of the injured Zach Wilson. 'œWe have a lot of faith in Mike,' coach Robert...
NFL
Daily Herald

Roaring Bengals look to keep rolling vs. lowly Jets

CINCINNATI (5-2) at NEW YORK JETS (1-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 4-3; Jets 1-5. SERIES RECORD: Jets lead 17-10. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Jets 22-6 on Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Bengals beat...
NFL
ClutchPoints

New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs Bengals

With a New York Jets Week 8 game scheduled against the Cincinnati Bengals, this is no longer a matchup of two bad teams. Cincinnati is on the rise. We’ll offer some Jets-Bengals predictions. *Watch NFL games LIVE on fuboTV (click for free trial)*. New York Jets Week 8 Predictions. 4....
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets Week 4 Inactive List: Banged up vs Bengals on Halloween

After one of the worst losses in recent memory, a 54-13 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots, the Jets limp back home to face the hottest team in the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals. With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a PCL sprain, backup Mike White prepares to start the first game of his NFL career. Josh Johnson was also elevated from the practice squad, while newly acquired Joe Flacco is inactive as he acclimates to the offense. New York’s number one wide receiver for the season, Corey Davis, popped up this week on the injury report with a hip injury that left him limited in practice on Thursday, followed by a DNP for Friday’s practice.
NFL
Daily Herald

Bengals' big-play Chase presents daunting task for 1-5 Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Ja'Marr Chase is catching passes at a record pace and leaving defensive backs frustrated and embarrassed along the way. The Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver has 754 yards receiving, the most by a player through his first seven NFL games. Chase, the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft in April, has 35 catches and leads the league with six receptions of at least 40 yards.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets vs. Bengals Live Score Updates

Can the Jets bounce back from last week's brutal loss to the Patriots with an upset over the Cincinnati Bengals?. It would certainly come as a surprise. New York has struggled all year with starting slow and this week, they'll be without their starting quarterback Zach Wilson and their top wide receiver Corey Davis due to injury.
NFL
