CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham’s Lucas Moura targets Carabao Cup glory after Burnley winner

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzQml_0cfDy4Su00

Lucas Moura has set his sights on winning the Carabao Cup with Tottenham after he fired them into the quarter-finals.

Moura struck the only goal of the game as Spurs, who were beaten finalists in this competition last season, beat Burnley 1-0 in a game of low quality at Turf Moor

The Brazilian, who came off the bench for the injured Bryan Gil in the first half, headed home in the 68th minute.

With perennial winners Manchester City losing to West Ham on penalties, there could be an opening this season and Moura has his eyes on the prize.

“Why not? It is another opportunity to get a trophy,” he said. “It is a short way to get a trophy and we will fight.

“My objective is to get a trophy, always be a champion. We will fight for this and always give our best and the Carabao Cup is a good opportunity for us.”

It was not a vintage performance from Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and, apart from a 15-minute period in the second half, they again looked toothless in attack.

After failing to have a shot in the second half in Sunday’s defeat at West Ham, they did the same at Burnley and Moura accepts they need to get better in the final third.

“We need to improve on this point, to finish the action more,” he said. “We did well against West Ham, but they defended well and it was very difficult to penetrate and finish the action well.

“But we controlled the game and had more possession. Sometimes we need to show our talents more individually, that is what I tried to do when I came in today. I tried to help the team, create some opportunity and create some space and it was good.

“We were solid and didn’t give them any space and we could have scored some more goals.”

The win does at least give Spurs some momentum going into a crunch clash with Manchester United at the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are surely going to offer some sort of response to their 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool last weekend which has left the Norwegian fighting for his job – but Moura says Spurs can only concentrate on themselves.

“It is always a dangerous time to play against them, they are a good team and it is always a good game,” he said.

“They are hungry because of the game against Liverpool and we are hungry because of the game against West Ham. It is a new game, a new day and for sure it will be a good game for the fans. Let’s prepare ourselves for the game.

“It is difficult to speak about this because they are very good players, they have good experience in football and they know how to pass this moment.

“This is not our problem, it doesn’t matter the moment they have, we just need to do our best, go on the pitch and fight and do our game to get three points.”

It was another defeat for Burnley, who are still searching for the winning formula this season.

The performance of Nick Pope was a positive, though, as the goalkeeper made three fine saves to keep his side in the game.

“Popey is right back on it, they were two big saves – from our mistakes, it must be said,” Sean Dyche said. “He’s a top goalkeeper getting back to real sharpness.

“We thought it might take a little bit of time, that is human.

“He was sharp, we gave them the chances.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Watch: Nuno discusses Spurs Cup win at Burnley 'fantastic Lucas winner'

Tottenham boss Nuno discusses their Carabao Cup victory over Burnley. Nuno believes his Tottenham team showed their character after a solo strike by Lucas Moura ended a difficult run of results with a 1-0 win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup. The result booked Spurs a place in the quarter-finals,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Lucas Moura masterclass

A well fought battle from start to finish at Turf Moor saw Tottenham Hotspur steal the win over Burnley FC and advance to the next round of the Carabao Cup. Nuno Espírito Santo opted to start a mixed line-up with players who consistently start in the Premier League along with others who have to earn their spot as frequent first team starters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tottenham forward Lucas Moura dreaming of Champions League trophy

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura is still dreaming about winning the Champions League. Moura and Spurs got to the final of the competition three seasons ago, losing to Liverpool at the final hurdle. First the London outfit would have to get back in the Champions League, as they are currently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham star Lucas Moura warns his team-mates that Manchester United will be 'hungry' after humiliating loss to Liverpool and that it's 'always' a dangerous time to play them despite their recent bad run of form

Tottenham star Lucas Moura is wary about a Manchester United response to their humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. The Red Devils travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday with the hope of bouncing back after failing to win their last four Premier League games. Tottenham are looking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Gil
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Lucas Moura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Cup Game#Tottenham#Spurs#Burnley 1 0#Turf Moor#Brazilian
Tribal Football

Club Brugge keeper Mignolet: Man City deserved their five goals

Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says Manchester City deserved their win last night. City won the Champions League group game 5-1 in Brugge. Mignolet later said: "The first 20-25 minutes we were able to keep control. "But they then had an incredible number of chances and 1-5 was a normal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will take a full-strength squad to Burnley for Carabao Cup tie after his decision to leave the big guns at home backfired in shock Vitesse defeat last week

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will take a full-strength squad to Burnley for the Carabao Cup game on Wednesday. Nuno travelled to Holland for the Europa Conference League game with Vitesse Arnhem last week without any of the players who started the Premier League defeat at West Ham on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Carabao Cup: Nuno Espirito Santo insists tournament is ‘important’ to Tottenham

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will take a full-strength squad to Burnley for his side’s Carabao Cup game on Wednesday.Nuno travelled to Netherlands for the Europa Conference League game with Vitesse Arnhem last week without any of the players who started the Premier League defeat by West Ham on Sunday.But Nuno will take all of his big guns to Turf Moor as Spurs aim to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.The Portuguese has hinted there will be changes, but it will not be a second string outfit as in Holland.“Basically yes, but we have players that we need, players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

How Burnley reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Burnley host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Turf Moor on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Clarets reach this stage of the competition?. In the second round, away at Newcastle, Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had a debut to remember as he made excellent saves from Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle and Javier Manquillo in normal time as a goalless game went to penalties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

Burnley host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday evening. Sean Dyche’s side have endured a difficult start to the campaign and remain in the Premier League relegation zone, having failed to win any of their nine matches thus far. A brace from new signing Maxwel Cornet provided a positive boost of momentum at the weekend, though, as Burnley held Southampton to a 2-2 draw. Tottenham’s spirits, though, took a hammering at the weekend in a 1-0 defeat by London rivals West Ham, which followed an equally dispiriting performance against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League. Here is everything you need to know: When is it and what time is kick-off?The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 27 October at Turf Moor. How can I watch it online and on TV?Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, although highlights will be available shortly after full-time. Line-upsBurnley: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, VydraTottenham: Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lo Celso, Gil, Bergwijn, KaneWhat are the odds?Burnley - 7/4Tottenham - 7/5
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

316K+
Followers
129K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy