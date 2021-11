We’ve all been there. Refreshing Woj’s feed in the offseason and casting judgment on how our favorite team’s GM has chosen to build the team. With the benefit of hindsight, we’ve all convinced ourselves that we alone hold the key to building a title contender. Well, thanks to NBA2K, I decided to put my theory, and ego, to the test. I’ve played NBA2k for years but never dabbled with the franchise mode. I decided to take the plunge and see if I could turn my Mavericks into Champions in 3 years or less.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO