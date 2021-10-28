Burns' Norris turned confidence into success

Emma Norris Robert Munoz/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – When Emma Norris started to find some confidence, flashes of her potential started to show itself on the court.

That potential has lead to a breakout season for the Burns junior and allowed her to set the Lady Broncs’ single-season record with 275 kills two weeks ago. She’s sitting on 317 kills entering the Class 3A East Regional, which starts Friday in Thermopolis.

“I moved up to varsity, and coming from junior high, it was such a big step for me,” Norris said. “The girls were so much older and experienced, and I didn’t want to mess up and disappoint them. But now that my skill level has grown, my confidence level has grown, and now I feel like I can do it – I know that I can do it – and I’m not afraid to attempt things anymore.”

It’s easiest for a setter to get a feel for an outside hitter’s rhythm and chemistry, and Burns setter Rylee Jo Ward has also noticed a difference in Norris’ mindset.

“Emma struggled a lot when she was a freshman with having a lot of confidence,” Ward said. “Over the summer and this year, she really worked on her confidence, and it’s drastically helped her improve, and when she hits now, she’s not afraid to just swing.”

One thing that helped Norris gain confidence was the hard work she put into get better. During the winter, she did workouts to increase her vertical jump, raising it from 18 to 23 inches.

The hard work has helped her realize what she wants, Burns coach Shelle Rostad said, and that’s to not shy away from the action or competition.

“She really has decided that she can play, and she wants to play,” Rostad said. “She works hard, and she wants the ball, and she’s not afraid of the competition. She really understands that she’s a good player.”

Norris said her understanding of her potential came toward the end of last season and really found its course throughout the summer. Along with that came her understanding of the role on her team, especially when switching positions from middle to outside hitter.

The switch opened her eyes to how she could help her team thrive, she said. Once she realized what that was, she ran with it.

“When she first started, she was a little emotional. She would really get mad at herself, more so than anyone,” Rostad said. “It’s just been her understanding what her role is and embracing it.”

Norris has also embraced the leadership role she has stepped into. Accepting her mistakes and understanding they’re only going to do more harm than good helped prove her maturity.

Her attitude while on the court helped prove that, as well.

“Being a junior has really made me step into a leadership role, and I think that has helped me because I can’t get down on myself, I have to pick up other people and the younger girls on the court,” Norris said. “Even in practice – if I’m having a bad practice, I have to make sure they’re having a good time or make sure they’re improving.

“Just because I’m having a bad day doesn’t mean they have to.”

On the court

Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South open the Class 4A East Regional in Gillette on Friday. The seventh-seeded Lady Indians face Laramie at 2:30 p.m., and the No. 3 T-Birds will play Sheridan at 1 p.m. South opens the tournament against No. 1 Kelly Walsh at 10 a.m.

Burns travels to Thermopolis for the 3A East Regional and plays Thermopolis at 3:15 p.m., while Pine Bluffs owns the second seed in the north side of the 2A East Regional and plays Moorcroft at 3 p.m. in Tongue River.