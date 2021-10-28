East Limestone competes in first volleyball state championship, falls short to Bayside

The East Limestone Indians made it all the way to the state championship game, facing Bayside Academy. The final score was 3-0 Bayside. Courtesy Photo / Dean Baucom

The East Limestone Indians volleyball team reached the state championship after going on a run through regionals and the Elite Eight that saw them not lose a single game in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Playing Bayside Academy, the Indians fell short in the championship game, 3 to 0. Bayside Academy has now won their 20th title in a row spanning four different classifications. They hold the state and national record for titles overall, with 30, according to the AHSAA.

Leading up the championship, East Limestone defeated Sylacauga in the quarterfinals and Providence Christian in the semifinals, both by scores of 3-0. This comes after a run in the regionals and super regionals that placed them in the Elite Eight of the state competition.

Due to their play, two members of the East Limestone squad made the all-tournament team: Riley Carwile and Bryanna Johnson. The other four members of the all-tournament team were Bayside Academy members.

East Limestone finished their campaign with a record of 46 wins and 8 losses. This group was the first team in school history to participate in the 5A state title for volleyball.

They are led by head coach Nicole Eslick.

The championship game took place at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex.