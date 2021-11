Kyle and JD review the San Jose Sharks’ 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. We discuss William Eklund’s usage and if we should be worried about him, how Timo Meier, Logan Couture, and Jonathan Dahlén are straight fire (6:30), and breaking down why the power play has continued to look good (10:00). We then get into some of Bob Boughner’s quotes after the game and the analytics of the forwards (13:00), James Reimer’s night (17:00), and why San Jose Sharks fans should still be feeling good despite the two losses in a row (23:00).

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO