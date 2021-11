There is no denying that JA Morant is one of the most underrates natural athletes in the modern-day NBA. A player who has not only led Memphis Grizzlies season after season, but his loyalty is just another subject not spoken much about. However, the athleticism of the 22-years-old guard has made the most devastating of big men come to their knees. Having already showed what he is capable of, Morant produced another magical play in Nuggets vs Grizzlies.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO