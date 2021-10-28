CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

World Series Notebook: Home Team Finally Wins At Home

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWuSq_0cfDwUs300

HOUSTON (AP) — The home team has finally won another game in its own ballpark in the World Series.

The Houston Astros ended a five-game losing streak in Series games at Minute Maid Park with a 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 2. It is the first time for a home ballpark winner since 2018. All six games of last year’s World Series were played at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas, when all postseason games were played in a bubble because of the pandemic. Washington beat Houston in a seven-game Series in 2019 when the visiting team won every game for the first time.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife?

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Braves dodged yet another rule book disaster

Ultimately, this ruling may have impacted the Brewers more than the Atlanta Braves, but this MLB rule is still plain wrong. The Atlanta Braves continue to be on the wrong side of the MLB rulebook… and for whatever reason, playoff games seem to draw all kinds of cruel and unusual interpretations of baseball rules to their games.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Notebook#Ballpark#Ap#The Houston Astros
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Tigers officially become free agents

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books and for the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. The conclusion of the 2021 season brings the start of the offseason, including free agency. On Wednesday, four Detroit Tigers officially became free agents. Those...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make decision on Dusty Baker’s future

The Houston Astros played the entire MLB postseason with manager Dusty Baker in a lame-duck scenario. Now that the run is over, the team is moving quickly to address that. As first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Baker is expected to sign a contract for the 2022 season within the next 48 hours, sealing his return to the Astros for next season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
chatsports.com

Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
NHL
MLB

These retirements stunned baseball

The baseball world was shocked Wednesday with news that Buster Posey intends to retire after 12 seasons in the Major Leagues. While the decision certainly came as a surprise, Posey is not the first player to abruptly walk away from the game. With that in mind, here's a look at...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
83K+
Followers
16K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy