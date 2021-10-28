CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How to become a freelance TEFL teacher

i-to-i
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking to freelance as TEFL teacher? Feeling a bit unsure about how to get started? Then, do we have the blog for you! We managed to chat to the amazing Gill Murray, a super successful freelance TEFL teacher from the UK. She kindly agreed to answer your questions, give...

www.i-to-i.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Friends thought killing 'confession' was a joke, jury told

Two friends thought a student was joking when he told them how he killed his grandmother during a game of Truth or Dare, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 21, allegedly "confessed" to the pair weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died in a fire in Heysham, Lancashire, in 2018.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancing#Food Tech#Russia#Tefl#Spanish
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

McDonald’s CEO accused of sending racist text message about murdered teenagers

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski is under fire after he allegedly blamed the parents of two murder victims in a text message to Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.McDonald’s employees and activists have said that the text messages are inherently racist and exposes the company’s ecosystem.The text message exchange between the duo was unearthed by a Chicago activist under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, reported WBEZ.In the messages from 19 April, Mr Kempczinski referred to the shootings of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams and 13-year-old Adam Toledo to Ms Lightfoot and said: “P.s. tragic shootings in last week, both at our restaurant yesterday...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘We’re not playing your kind of music tonight’: Black men are sharing their racist night club experiences on social media

Black men have been sharing stories of racism they have experienced at nightclub doors on social media.Last week, a Twitter user asked Black men to share the “worst excuse” they have heard from bouncers when being denied entry to a venue.The tweet has since received more than 4,000 responses, with men coming forward with their stories.Some said they had been turned away because of what they were wearing, even when they had kept to the venue’s dress code. One user shared a picture of his patterned white shirt, which a bouncer told him was “too much”.Got turned away cause my...
SOCIETY
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

U.S. companies confirming religious exemptions by asking if employees have ‘tattoos or wear seatbelts’: Report

With the looming of Joe Biden’s Corona Virus vaccine order, several Americans have tried to avoid the law by asking for spiritual exemptions. Sadly, this has left large U.S. businesses discovering new methods to process those applications, new release details. The Wall Street Journal reported that many U.S. organizations need workers attempting a spiritual exemption to solve questions in an innovative report.
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

Family had to say goodbye to child battling suspected hospital bug, inquiry told

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry is investigating the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow. A father has told how his family were called in around four times to say a final goodbye to his cancer patient daughter as she fought an infection he suspects was linked to the hospital environment.
HEALTH
B93

My Boyfriends Parents Want Us To Stay In Guest Room Together And I Don’t

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Going to my boyfriends PARENTS house out of town for Thanksgiving holiday. First time meeting them. And How's this for a switch. They have 1 guestroom and INSIST we stay in the room together. I'm the one who has a problem with staying the room with my boyfriend. I just feel it's disrespectful to do it and not comfortable doing it. I don't want to make noise, but....How should we handle this?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy