Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Can’t let it go: Long story short: Six months ago, I switched doctors, after many years of seeing the same one. I did so on the advice of someone, after a conversation about how frustrated I was with symptoms that I had been experiencing for years, but that my doctor couldn’t find an answer for. He would always run tests, but ultimately everything came back normal, so even though he never said it out loud, I believed he felt my symptoms were just in my head. The new doctor immediately took action—working with me to find a medication that treated my symptoms, as well as coming up with lifestyle changes. I feel better than I have in seven to eight years.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO