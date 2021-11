DENVER (CBS4)– Hospitals across Colorado have activated the highest level for the state’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center. That’s because hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. Hospitals are dealing with escalating COVID-19 cases and an increasing number of general hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) The highest level, Tier 3, allows the state and hospitals to send patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19, anywhere in Colorado when one facility is full or cannot care for an acutely ill patient. The Combined Hospital Transfer Center was re-activated at Tier 1 in August when COVID-19 hospitalizations were beginning to increase. (credit: CBS) “This is an extraordinary step taken by the state’s...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 19 HOURS AGO