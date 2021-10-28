CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ coming to Netflix in November

By Staff
coast1045.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonas Brothers Family Roast, a new comedy special featuring pop rock band Jonas Brothers, is coming to Netflix in November. Netflix shared a teaser for the special Monday featuring the Jonas Brothers — siblings Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. In a video...

The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev Join the Cast of Netflix Comedy ‘The Out-Laws’

The Adam Devine-led Netflix comedy The Out-Laws has rounded out its cast with an A-list ensemble. Joining the previously announced Devine and Pierce Brosnan will be Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker and Poorna Jagannathan. Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery and Devine’s Workaholics co-star Blake Anderson will also appear in the feature from director Tyler Spindel. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the screenplay that follows Owen Browning (Devine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the outlaws. Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison is producing the feature with Devine. Isaac Horne is exec producing. Dobrev, who will appear in Netflix rom-com Love Hard, is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen Jacobson. Jagannathan, repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson, stars in the streamer’s series Never Have I Ever.
MOVIES
MovieMaker

Succession Deleted Scene; Jonas Brothers Roast; Rust Production Suspended

Kendall Roy’s rage-induced donut-smashing that you didn’t see on last night’s episode of Succession; the Jonas Brothers are about to get roasted; production has been suspended on Alec Baldwin’s Rust as the investigation into Halyna Hutchins’ death continues. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Succession Donuts: Remember the box of...
MOVIES
TVLine

True Story Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Face a 'Matter of Life and Death' in Netflix Limited Series

Kevin Hart takes a rare dramatic turn as a world famous stand-up comedian (heh!) in the Netflix limited series True Story (premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24 aka Thanksgiving Eve). The streamer on Wednesday released a trailer for the seven-episode drama, which hails from Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman. Hart plays the above-mentioned comedian The Kid, while Wesley Snipes (Dolemite Is My Name) assumes the role of older brother Carlton. Per the official logline, “a tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death… when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward brother threaten to...
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

Colin Jost breaks ‘SNL’ record; Jonas Brothers comedy roast; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost has broken the record for the most times hosting “Weekend Update.” Deadline reports Jost, who first appeared as co-anchor alongside Cecily Strong in March 2014, passed Seth Meyers with his 155th episode at the spoof news desk on Saturday. (Jost’s current co-host Michael Che joined him at the desk the following season.) Other “SNL” highlights from this weekend included Jason Sudeikis as the devil and a male version of Ellen DeGeneres named “Mellen”; cameos by Oscar Isaac and Emily Ratajkowski during a side-splitting Kenan Thompson talk show; and jabs at President Joe Biden’s low approval rating in the cold open.
CELEBRITIES
mixonline.com

Jonas Brothers Dig Into DPA

Los Angeles, CA (October 28, 2021)―The Jonas Brothers wrapped up their 2021 “Remember This” tour last night with a show at the Hollywood Bowl, and throughout the months-long trek, the production has carried and used a selection of DPA mics on-stage each night. Chosen for the tour by monitor engineer...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
Vibe

Mariah Carey Returns To Apple TV+ For New Holiday Special

Mariah Carey, formally known as the Queen of Christmas, is returning for her second holiday special on Apple TV+. Not much is being revealed about the new holiday event, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, but it is where Carey will be joined by R&B singer, Khalid and Grammy-winning gospel legend Kirk Franklin, for the first and only performance of their new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.” The forthcoming ballad was first teased by Carey on social media on Monday (Nov. 1). It is set to be released on Friday (Nov. 5), ahead of the holiday special. View this post on...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Olivia Wilde Dresses Up as Dolly Parton to Support Boyfriend Harry Styles’ Halloween-Themed Concert

Watch: Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener. We're pretty sure Olivia Wilde comes in first place for celebrating Harryween. For this year's spooky Halloween weekend, the 37-year-old Booksmart director dressed up as Dolly Parton and shared the cute transformation to Instagram Stories on Oct. 30. Captioning one selfie, "I [love] you @dollyparton," Olivia is seen rocking a curly blonde wig, complete with a red floral hair accessory. And as for her makeup, she committed to the country star's look by wearing bright blue eyeshadow and red lipstick.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu to Host ‘SNL’; Taylor Swift to Return as Musical Guest

Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu are both set to make their hosting debuts on “Saturday Night Live.” Majors will host the long-running NBC sketch series on Nov. 13. He will next be seen in the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” He is known for his roles in films like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” He is set to appear as the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after making his debut in the Disney Plus series “Loki.” Majors will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift. It will be...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 107.9

Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over ‘Tiger King 2’

While fans are excited for the sequel to Tiger King, Carole Baskin is ready to take Netflix to court over ‘Tiger King 2.’ Carole and her husband Howard are suing Netflix and Royal Good Productions over the fact that footage of the two of them is used in ‘Tiger King 2.’ According to the lawsuit, […]
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

SNL: Jonathan Majors (With Musical Guest Taylor Swift), Simu Liu to Host

Saturday Night Live has lined up a pair of Marvel stars. Jonathan Majors — who appeared in Disney+’s Loki series and plays Kang The Conqueror in the forthcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — will make his hosting debut on Nov. 13, TVLine has learned. The Lovecraft Country actor will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift, who returns to perform for the fifth time in support of the release of “RED (Taylor’s Version)” (coming out Nov. 12). Meanwhile, Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (which hits Disney+ on Nov. 12), will take on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Where She Stands With Barbara Corcoran After Fat Joke on ‘The View’

It takes a lot to offend Whoopi Goldberg, who just responded to controversy around recent ‘The View’ guest Barbara Corcoran’s dig at her. Water under The View? Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran, 72, made headlines after cracking an an off-color comment about host Whoopi Goldberg‘s weight — but it turns out there was not as much drama as one would think. Although the audience wasn’t impressed with Barbara’s sense of humor, her pal Whoopi revealed that she really couldn’t care less.
CELEBRITIES

