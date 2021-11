Jewish films are a treasure trove not just of history and resilience, but of wit and the earnestness of real-life stories. The category is niche enough to inspire uniqueness just in telling the truth, but drawing from millennia of shifting experience, is broad enough to reflect something in everyone, Jew and gentile alike. The Austin Jewish Film Festival brings more than 50 films from all over the world to Austin this November, covering a broad range from historical dramas to lighthearted comedies.

