CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Activists at Bergen County Jail Protest Detainees Being Moved Out of State

By Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio
Documented
Documented
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztvIM_0cfDuz6s00

Immigration advocates gathered at a Bergen County Jail protest in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Wednesday to demand the release of 21 immigrants set to be transferred to a facility near Buffalo, as well as others detained across the country. About two dozen activists from organizations including First Friends of New Jersey and New York, and Pax Christi New Jersey, chanted and held signs that said, “Releases not transfers” and “free them all,” among other phrases.

There were 21 individuals still detained inside of Bergen as of Wednesday, who were set to be transferred to a detention center in Batavia, New York, more than 330 miles away as soon as Thursday, according to activists from Pax Christi and First Friends. ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Bergen County jail protest, how many individuals were currently detained at Bergen, or about when and where individuals from Bergen were being transferred.

The Newark Field Office of Immigration And Customs Enforcement declined to comment on the demonstration. On Thursday, ICE said there were 20 individuals currently detained at Bergen, but the agency said it could not comment on the date when transfers would be taking place, due to security reasons. Each transfer is being handled on a case by case basis, ICE said.

Bergen County officials said in early October that detained immigrants would no longer be housed at the county jail.

Also Read: Bergen County Will No Longer Detain Immigrants for ICE

But advocates said on Thursday that even though this facility will soon stop holding immigrants for ICE, their battle was not over. Activists urged officials to release individuals, not transfer them to facilities even further away from their families and legal teams.

“We will continue to fight,” said Jackie Zapata, the program director for First Friends, holding a microphone in front of the group of activists standing together in front of the brick jail. “We want a system that is inclusive of everyone.”

As the neighboring Hudson County also said it would stop holding immigrants, ICE has been denying many release requests , calling some of the detained immigrants public safety threats, and has instead been transferring immigrants to the Orange County Correctional Facility in New York. ICE has previously told Documented that detained immigrants “in transit from one facility to another institution or jurisdiction will be transported in a safe and humane manner under the supervision of trained and experienced personnel.”

Ernest Francois came to the U.S. from Haiti when he was 13, and had previously been held in both the Essex County Correctional Facility and the Bergen County Jail. He came to the event to demonstrate support for all immigrants still being held in detention at Bergen and elsewhere, he said.

Also Read: ICE Denies Release Requests, Sending Detained Immigrants Across the Country

Francois, 48, was released from a Florida facility he was transferred to this month. He recounted the physical abuse he said he faced at the Essex facility and at Bergen, which has been reported in local media and in complaints submitted by his advocates. When Francois heard that Bergen County would no longer be detaining immigrants at its county jail, he was stunned.

“For me to see that, it’s amazing,” he said. “During the time that I was in here, I went through so much.”

Francois is now living in the New York area, and as he pushed for the release of other detained immigrants, he also reflected on his own release. “I didn’t know that it would be possible,” he said. “When I actually was told that I was coming out, I didn’t know what to do.”

Francois’ voice resonated through a speaker when he spoke directly to the immigrants still inside of Bergen. “Stay strong, we got you,” he told them.

The post Activists at Bergen County Jail Protest Detainees Being Moved Out of State appeared first on Documented .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Documented

De Blasio Launches Fall Citizenship Drive

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a Fall Citizenship Drive, which will provide naturalization eligibility screenings and free citizenship application assistance to immigrant New Yorkers. The drive hopes to reach lawful […] The post De Blasio Launches Fall Citizenship Drive appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

New Jersey Opens Excluded Workers Fund Applications

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. New Jersey’s $40 million “Excluded New Jerseyans Fund” for undocumented residents and other workers who were excluded from pandemic relief funding is officially open. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) set leftover […] The post New Jersey Opens Excluded Workers Fund Applications appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Dozens of Afghan Children Traumatized in Chicago Shelter

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Three employees and others familiar with the conditions at a Chicago shelter housing Afghan children described horrific events to ProPublica. There are some Afghan children who have harmed themselves or others, or […] The post Dozens of Afghan Children Traumatized in Chicago Shelter appeared first on Documented.
CHICAGO, IL
Documented

ICE Denies Release Requests, Sending Detained Immigrants Across the Country

For about five months, Anthony has been sitting in the Hudson County jail praying for his release. Instead, he was transferred to a new detention facility, while his main priority remains getting back to work to resume sending money back to his family in El Salvador.  “I feel sad because I don’t know where I’m […] The post ICE Denies Release Requests, Sending Detained Immigrants Across the Country appeared first on Documented.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NJ
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Batavia, NY
Hackensack, NJ
Society
Bergen County, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NY
City
Florida, NY
Hackensack, NJ
Government
New York City, NY
Society
City
Hackensack, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Documented

New Jersey Immigrant Advocates Push Biden to Pass Immigration Reform

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. President Biden visited New Jersey on Monday, and while he was greeted by many supporters, he also faced difficult questions from immigration activists who demanded that a pathway to citizenship be passed […] The post New Jersey Immigrant Advocates Push Biden to Pass Immigration Reform appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Documented

Immigrant Mothers Pressure Senator to Support Path to Citizenship in Reconciliation Package

Around 20 immigrant New Yorkers protested in front of the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) on Friday evening on Third Avenue to demand her support for a path to citizenship for millions of individuals without status be included in the budget reconciliation package.  The protest was organized by Movement for Justice in El Barrio […] The post Immigrant Mothers Pressure Senator to Support Path to Citizenship in Reconciliation Package appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Interior Immigration Arrests Hit Record Low

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Immigration arrests in the interior of the United States fell to their lowest level in more than 10 years in fiscal year 2021, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data obtained by […] The post Interior Immigration Arrests Hit Record Low appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Documented

ICE Investigation Discovered Falsified Documents of Immigrant’s Suicide

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s External Reviews and Analysis Unit, medical and security staff at Stewart Detention Center in Georgia violated several agency rules when handling Efraín Romero de la Rosa’s […] The post ICE Investigation Discovered Falsified Documents of Immigrant’s Suicide appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Detainees#New York Area#Protest Riot#Ice
Documented

AOC Revives Citizenship Bill for 9/11 Cleanup Crew

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and two other legislators reintroduced a federal bill to put immigrants who helped clean up after the 9/11 attacks on a fast track to U.S. citizenship. The […] The post AOC Revives Citizenship Bill for 9/11 Cleanup Crew appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

“Like a Dream”: Queens Father Spared from Deportation to Haiti

Roland Sylvain pulled over to the side of the road on his way to work last week to scream of joy when he heard the news.  Virginia Governor Ralph Northam had just granted Sylvain a pardon for minor criminal convictions from almost two decades ago. This pardon, Sylvain said, finally opened up the doors to […] The post “Like a Dream”: Queens Father Spared from Deportation to Haiti appeared first on Documented.
QUEENS, NY
Documented

FASTEN: Rental Assistance for Tenants Facing Housing Insecurity in New York

Funds and Services for Tenants Experiencing Need (FASTEN) is a program available as rental assistance for vulnerable and underserved New York residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic who are at risk of losing their homes. FASTEN is an initiative offered by the coalition of property owners, nonprofits, and city agencies known as Project Parachute, whose […] The post FASTEN: Rental Assistance for Tenants Facing Housing Insecurity in New York appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Immigrant Taxi Drivers Struggle with Medallion Debt

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance have camped out 24 hours a day outside of city hall for the last month demanding Mayor Bill de Blasio provide them with a city-backed guarantee […] The post Immigrant Taxi Drivers Struggle with Medallion Debt appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Documented

Thousands of Afghan Refugees Begin Leaving U.S. Military Sites

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Latest government figures show that the U.S. has started discharging thousands of Afghan evacuees from U.S. military sites and putting them in communities throughout the U.S. According to U.S. Department of Homeland […] The post Thousands of Afghan Refugees Begin Leaving U.S. Military Sites appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Documented

New Jersey Advocates Block Hudson County Jail Entrances to Halt Transfers

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Over thirty activists gathered in front of New Jersey’s Hudson County jail on Saturday for about three hours, demanding that ICE release the remaining immigrants at the facility and not transfer them […] The post New Jersey Advocates Block Hudson County Jail Entrances to Halt Transfers appeared first on Documented.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Documented

Immigrant Activist Jean Montrevil Comes Home to NY for 90-day Parole

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Immigrant rights activist Jean Montrevil returned to the United States on Monday on a 90-day parole to be reunited with his family, including 4 U.S.-born children. Montrevil was deported to Haiti in […] The post Immigrant Activist Jean Montrevil Comes Home to NY for 90-day Parole appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Schumer Aims to Assist Delivery Workers with Bipartisan Infrastructure Package

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on his two-hour ride-along with Los Deliveristas Unidos that he wants a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package to help the city’s delivery workers, who […] The post Schumer Aims to Assist Delivery Workers with Bipartisan Infrastructure Package appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Advocates Discuss Federal Policy Ending Work Immigration Raids

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a new policy that will terminate worksite raids that target undocumented immigrants. Instead, the agency will focus on predatory employers who manage unsafe worksites and […] The post Advocates Discuss Federal Policy Ending Work Immigration Raids appeared first on Documented.
LABOR ISSUES
Documented

HHS Brings Back Emergency Shelter for Unaccompanied Afghan Minors in Michigan

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Department of Health and Human Services is repurposing one of its emergency shelters in Michigan to house unaccompanied Afghan minors. According to the department, there are 201 unaccompanied Afghan minors in […] The post HHS Brings Back Emergency Shelter for Unaccompanied Afghan Minors in Michigan appeared first on Documented.
MICHIGAN STATE
Documented

12 Workers Make History Forming New York’s First Farmworkers Union

On September 27, a group of workers at a Long Island vineyard formed the first farmworkers union in the history of New York State, according to advocates. After decades of fighting for this right, farmworkers and advocates hope these workers will be the first of many to unionize in New York as farmworkers have been […] The post 12 Workers Make History Forming New York’s First Farmworkers Union appeared first on Documented.
LABOR ISSUES
Documented

Groups File Civil Rights Complaint With DHS Over ICE Tactics

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. A coalition of immigrant rights organizations will file a complaint Wednesday with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and the DHS Office of Inspector General. The […] The post Groups File Civil Rights Complaint With DHS Over ICE Tactics appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Documented

Documented

New York City, NY
426
Followers
592
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy