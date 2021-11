The Kansas City Chiefs have quickly gone from one of the league’s best teams to a middle of the pack, floundering squad. Ever since last year’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, almost everything about this unit feels different. The offense has been erratic and out of sync. To boot, this Chiefs offensive group has hurt themselves just as often as the opponent has. Defensively, failing to provide much substance in the pass rush or in pass coverage is not a recipe for success in today’s pass happy NFL.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO