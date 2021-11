In addition to airing on The CW, the Critics Choice Awards’ upcoming Jan. 9 ceremony will also be simulcast on TBS. This marks one of the first award ceremonies to show a partnership across broadcast and cable, in a move to expand the event’s audience. Celebrating its 27th ceremony, the Critics Choice Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in L.A. and will continue to recognize the best in film and television. Six of the last 10 winners for best picture went on to win at the Academy Awards, including the most recent winner, “Nomadland” from Chloé Zhao. On the...

