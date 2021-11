I was trained at big research universities and have had the pleasure of teaching at large universities over the years, but I have spent most of my career as a professor at Sarah Lawrence College -- a small liberal arts college famous for its political activism and engagement. When I first arrived here, I immediately noticed that smaller, teaching-focused liberal arts schools often had student bodies far more passionate and politically active than those at larger universities. In fact, when many of us think about the recent rise of student protests over issues of identity and speech around the nation, institutions like Oberlin, Middlebury and Evergreen State Colleges first come to mind.

