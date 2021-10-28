Norfolk police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

There are few details at this time, but dispatchers say it happened around 12:24 a.m. in the 5300 block near Raby Road. Officers were found investigating at the Crystal Lake apartments.

WAVY’s reached out to police to learn more. Check back for updates.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

