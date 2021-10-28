CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyRbN_0cfDtc5c00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

There are few details at this time, but dispatchers say it happened around 12:24 a.m. in the 5300 block near Raby Road. Officers were found investigating at the Crystal Lake apartments.

WAVY’s reached out to police to learn more. Check back for updates.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 4

karen may
6d ago

Yeah they should care about we seniors citizens we really need help…..all thanks to an close good friend who introduced me to an attorney about the Ongoing AHR Relief program going on….aren’t you aware about the American Hope Resources (AHR) Relief Grant?. The program is going around to assist the Old, retired, workers, non-workers, Business Enterprises and Disabled for paying for bills, buying a home, starting their own business, going to school, or even helping raise their children. In short, the grant money can be used for anything a lot of people have benefited from it, I Karen got $42,833.00 to me when i apply for the grant and you don’t have to pay it back. You can get in touch with Attorney Jim Carson (304)974-8612 ,he is the agent in charge of the grant and he will get back to you immediately.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
WAVY News 10

2 arrested during sting operation in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are now in custody following a sting operation in Suffolk Tuesday. According to Suffolk Police, the operation comprised of two search warrants in connection to an ongoing investigation of multiple shootings and other crimes over the last months in the Downtown and South Suffolk areas. Following the operation, police […]
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norfolk Police#On E#Weather#P3tips Com#Wavy Com
WAVY News 10

‘Chris… quit playing’: Radford Police share bodycam footage of traffic stop involving Del. Chris Hurst after Republican campaign signs vandalized

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — After Del. Chris Hurst — the Democrat who ran for reelection for the House of Delegates’ 12th District — was pulled over Monday night following reports of vandalized political signs in Radford, police shared body camera footage of the incident with WFXR News. Officials say a deputy from the Radford City […]
DELAWARE STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 3 Update: Over 1,400 new cases, more than 950 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,435 new cases Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.5%. As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, Virginia has an overall number of 930,679 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 690,978 have been confirmed by testing. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Richmond man sentenced in multi-state anabolic steroid trafficking network

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Richmond has been senteced in a multi-state anabolic steroid conspiracy. 46-year-old Clyde Edward Peele was one of six members of the trafficking network led by 37-year-old Michael Steven Lambert. According to court documents, Lambert and the five other members of the conspiracy manufactured and distributed anabolic steroids to […]
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Del. Chris Hurst pulled over after reports of vandalized political signs in Radford, authorities say; Hurst’s opponent responds

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — According to authorities, Del. Chris Hurst — who is running for reelection to the Virginia House of Delegates’ 12th District — was stopped Monday night following an incident involving campaign signs in Radford. Radford City Sheriff Mark Armentrout told WFXR News that a deputy noticed a woman pulling up, turning over, […]
DELAWARE STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy